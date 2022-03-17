“Torn” over his next move, there’s no timetable for a Deshaun Watson decision

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are waiting for Deshaun Watson to make up his mind. One day after making its recruiting pitch to Watson, Cleveland was still awaiting word from the controversial Houston quarterback, who is considering at least three other teams before agreeing to a trade. As of late Wednesday, Watson remained with the Texans and jammed with legal issues. Houston has received trade proposals from the Browns, Panthers, Saints and Falcons, all of whom are willing to part with three first-round draft picks and maybe more to land the three-time Pro Bowler. The Browns did make their trade for wide receiver Amari Cooper and announced several other deals.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO