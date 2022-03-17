ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

COVID-19: How Cases in the Bakersfield, CA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0ehRUVl200 The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 15, bringing the total count to more than 78.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 16.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Bakersfield, CA metro area consists of just Kern County. As of March 15, there were 26,649.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Bakersfield residents, 9.2% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,401.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Bakersfield metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.5% in May 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 8.9%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Bakersfield, CA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 per 100,000 residents
20940 El Centro, CA 180,701 65,762 36,392.7 896 495.8
25260 Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 54,751 36,333.3 436 289.3
47300 Visalia, CA 461,898 132,126 28,605.0 1,358 294.0
31460 Madera, CA 155,433 43,238 27,817.8 354 227.8
12540 Bakersfield, CA 887,641 236,552 26,649.5 2,162 243.6
40140 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 1,199,213 26,295.8 13,051 286.2
32900 Merced, CA 271,382 70,260 25,889.7 795 292.9
31080 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 3,384,637 25,545.2 37,619 283.9
23420 Fresno, CA 984,521 250,035 25,396.6 2,653 269.5
33700 Modesto, CA 543,194 134,870 24,829.1 1,564 287.9
41740 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 793,986 23,943.6 5,090 153.5
44700 Stockton, CA 742,603 174,594 23,511.1 2,117 285.1
49700 Yuba City, CA 172,469 39,313 22,794.2 333 193.1
37100 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 181,157 21,381.4 1,442 170.2
41500 Salinas, CA 433,410 91,521 21,116.5 716 165.2
39820 Redding, CA 179,212 36,590 20,417.2 517 288.5
42200 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 90,235 20,285.3 664 149.3
42020 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 55,677 19,732.1 457 162.0
46700 Vallejo, CA 441,829 86,529 19,584.3 436 98.7
34900 Napa, CA 139,623 26,546 19,012.6 138 98.8
40900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 439,775 18,988.7 3,991 172.3
42100 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 48,892 17,846.3 254 92.7
17020 Chico, CA 225,817 39,396 17,446.0 380 168.3
42220 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 84,962 17,000.2 473 94.6
41940 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 334,611 16,832.8 2,303 115.9
41860 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 760,004 16,165.7 4,775 101.6

Health
