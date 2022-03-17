ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0ehRUQLP00 The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 15, bringing the total count to more than 78.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 16.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Baton Rouge, LA metro area consists of East Baton Rouge Parish, Livingston Parish, Ascension Parish, and seven other parishes. As of March 15, there were 24,708.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Baton Rouge residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,401.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring parishes. Within the Baton Rouge metro area, East Feliciana Parish has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of March 15, there were 34,520.7 cases per 100,000 residents in East Feliciana Parish, the most of any county in Baton Rouge, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In West Feliciana Parish, there were 17,533.1 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Baton Rouge.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and parish governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Baton Rouge metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.9% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.4%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Baton Rouge, LA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the parish level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 per 100,000 residents
33740 Monroe, LA 203,457 60,099 29,538.9 987 485.1
43340 Shreveport-Bossier City, LA 399,619 105,444 26,386.1 1,725 431.7
26380 Houma-Thibodaux, LA 210,162 55,378 26,350.1 771 366.9
29340 Lake Charles, LA 208,549 52,806 25,320.7 704 337.6
25220 Hammond, LA 132,057 32,859 24,882.4 588 445.3
12940 Baton Rouge, LA 854,318 211,089 24,708.5 2,695 315.5
29180 Lafayette, LA 489,914 118,957 24,281.2 1,436 293.1
35380 New Orleans-Metairie, LA 1,267,777 304,757 24,038.7 3,806 300.2
10780 Alexandria, LA 153,310 36,375 23,726.4 653 425.9

