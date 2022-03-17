ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

COVID-19: Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area Among the Safest in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0ehRUNwS00 The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 15, bringing the total count to more than 78.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 16.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX metro area consists of Jefferson County, Orange County, and Hardin County. As of March 15, there were 18,234.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Beaumont residents, the 28th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,401.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Beaumont-Port Arthur metro area, Hardin County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of March 15, there were 21,155.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Hardin County, the most of any county in Beaumont-Port Arthur, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Orange County, there were 17,737.8 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Beaumont-Port Arthur.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Beaumont-Port Arthur metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.8% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 8.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 per 100,000 residents
41660 San Angelo, TX 117,986 40,869 34,638.9 458 388.2
29700 Laredo, TX 273,526 92,685 33,885.3 1,020 372.9
31180 Lubbock, TX 316,474 96,528 30,501.1 1,386 438.0
41700 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 2,468,193 666,557 27,005.9 7,708 312.3
17780 College Station-Bryan, TX 258,029 69,335 26,871.0 547 212.0
18580 Corpus Christi, TX 428,548 109,523 25,556.8 1,808 421.9
21340 El Paso, TX 836,062 206,633 24,715.0 3,685 440.8
11100 Amarillo, TX 263,776 65,061 24,665.2 1,223 463.7
15180 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX 421,666 99,698 23,643.8 2,006 475.7
19100 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 7,320,663 1,730,118 23,633.4 18,292 249.9
32580 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 855,176 197,729 23,121.4 3,846 449.7
36220 Odessa, TX 160,579 37,030 23,060.3 688 428.4
33260 Midland, TX 173,816 39,390 22,661.9 517 297.4
47380 Waco, TX 268,361 60,582 22,574.8 955 355.9
26420 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 6,884,138 1,541,774 22,396.0 15,718 228.3
48660 Wichita Falls, TX 141,999 31,522 22,198.7 693 488.0
10180 Abilene, TX 170,669 37,644 22,056.7 873 511.5
45500 Texarkana, TX-AR 149,292 32,615 21,846.4 673 450.8
12420 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 2,114,441 446,976 21,139.2 3,453 163.3
43300 Sherman-Denison, TX 131,014 27,039 20,638.3 622 474.8
28660 Killeen-Temple, TX 444,716 89,290 20,078.0 1,172 263.5
46340 Tyler, TX 227,449 45,283 19,909.1 951 418.1
47020 Victoria, TX 99,674 19,611 19,675.1 437 438.4
30980 Longview, TX 284,796 54,695 19,205.0 1,292 453.7
13140 Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX 395,174 72,057 18,234.2 1,411 357.1

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

106K+
Followers
62K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy