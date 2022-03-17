ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

COVID-19: How Cases in the Battle Creek, MI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0ehRUJPY00 The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 15, bringing the total count to more than 78.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 16.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Battle Creek, MI metro area consists of just Calhoun County. As of March 15, there were 25,207.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Battle Creek residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,401.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Battle Creek metro area, unemployment peaked at 25.6% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.9%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Battle Creek, MI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 per 100,000 residents
13020 Bay City, MI 104,104 26,924 25,862.6 570 547.5
40980 Saginaw, MI 191,821 49,040 25,565.5 922 480.7
24340 Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI 1,062,392 271,106 25,518.5 2,647 249.2
12980 Battle Creek, MI 134,212 33,832 25,207.9 563 419.5
33780 Monroe, MI 149,727 37,674 25,161.8 461 307.9
27100 Jackson, MI 158,636 39,149 24,678.5 538 339.1
22420 Flint, MI 407,875 100,467 24,631.8 1,685 413.1
29620 Lansing-East Lansing, MI 546,772 128,680 23,534.5 1,565 286.2
19820 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 4,317,848 1,010,141 23,394.5 17,069 395.3
33220 Midland, MI 83,355 18,955 22,740.1 221 265.1
34740 Muskegon, MI 173,297 39,312 22,684.8 620 357.8
35660 Niles, MI 154,133 34,476 22,367.7 535 347.1
28020 Kalamazoo-Portage, MI 262,745 58,587 22,298.0 660 251.2
11460 Ann Arbor, MI 367,000 73,515 20,031.3 506 137.9

