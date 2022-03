Hi! If you are an equity investor in Chinese tech companies, I am sorry to confirm that yes, it is only Wednesday. If you’re not, congratulations, and join me in unpacking the roller coaster ride of the last three days. Also in this week’s newsletter: potential record fines for Tencent, DJI drones used by the Russian army, and how local lockdowns affect Apple and Tesla.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO