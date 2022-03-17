ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Idaho Republican storms off after reporter asks why she spoke at event hosted by white nationalist

By Nathan Place
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CIQJU_0ehRTr1700

An interview with Idaho ’s lieutenant governor went off the rails after a reporter asked her why she spoke at an event hosted by a well-known white supremacist.

Last month, Lt Governor Janice McGeachin spoke at the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC) in Orlando , Florida . The event was organised by Nick Fuentes , a white nationalist who was involved in both the 2017 “ Unite the Right ” rally in Charlottesville , Virginia and the “Stop the Steal” rally that led to the 2021 Capitol riot .

KTVB reporter Brian Holmes asked Ms McGeachin, a Republican, why she spoke at Mr Fuentes’ event.

“Are you familiar with who puts this event on?” Mr Holmes asked. “Like, Nick Fuentes?”

Ms McGeachin appeared to be caught off guard.

“I don’t – I don’t know who he is,” she stammered. “I don’t – I’ve never met him. I don’t know who he is.”

Mr Fuentes not only organised the America First conference, but was the event’s headliner. Mr Holmes asked if the lieutenant governor looked into him before she agreed to speak.

“I mean, his name is on it,” the journalist pointed out.

“Well,” Ms McGeachin replied, “you know what? Nick Fuentes, I don’t – as I said, I don’t know him. I – he’s never – I’ve never met him.”

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center , which studies hate groups in the United States, Mr Fuentes is a white nationalist livestreamer who believes America’s “white demographic core” should rule the country.

“America, for what it’s worth, was founded by white Christians,” Mr Fuentes has said. “It was not founded by Jewish people. It was not founded by Judeo-Christians. It was founded by white Christians … And if we want to restore America, we’ve got to make America a Christian nation again.”

On Saturday, as the controversy grew, Ms McGeachin put out a statement explaining why she took part in Mr Fuentes’ conference.

“I was invited to submit a video to AFPAC, and I took the opportunity to share my views about these vital America First policies,” the lieutenant governor said. “I do not and have never supported identity politics or other discriminatory views that only seek to divide us and not unite us. Anyone who actually listens to what I say or who pays attention to what I’ve done in my many years of service knows this is true.”

During her interview with KTVB , however, she was less articulate.

“It’s not fair, I mean, the mainstream media – you do this to conservatives all the time, but you don’t do it to yourself,” Ms McGeachin protested, saying she should not be considered “guilty by association.”

Growing increasingly frustrated, the lieutenant governor finally pulled her mic off her lapel and handed it to Mr Holmes.

“Here you go,” she said. “Interview’s over.”

Ms McGeachin is currently running for governor of Idaho. Former president Donald Trump has endorsed her. The Independent has reached out to her campaign for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
MarketWatch

‘Morons’: Romney, Cheney, Kinzinger condemn fellow Republicans for speaking at white nationalist event

Three veteran Republican lawmakers have called out far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar for speaking at a weekend event organized by a white nationalist. In a tweet Saturday, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, blasted their speaking appearance: “As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling. All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar will not face punishment for attending a white nationalist conference

Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar or Arizona will not be punished for their participation in a white nationalist conference, according to House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. The California Republican called the recent conference "appalling" and said his members' role in the event was unacceptable, yet...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump aide Stephen Miller’s lawsuit against Jan 6 committee reveals he is still on parents’ phone plan

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller is suing the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Capitol riot in a bid to block its subpoena of his phone records.Mr Miller was a senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting for former President Donald Trump. He is known for far-right politics and anti-immigration stance.Not just a close adviser of the former president, Mr Miller wrote the remarks Mr Trump delivered at the rally at the Ellipse on 6 January, before many in the crowd descended on the US Capitol.The suit says that the select committee issued a subpoena...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Idaho State
State
Florida State
The Independent

Former Trump aide fails miserably in an on-air quiz about congressional district she’s running in

Former US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus appeared on local radio in Nashville earlier this week to participate in a quiz for local congressional candidates to showcase their knowledge of the district.Problem was, Ms Ortagus didn’t appear to have any.Asked on the programme to name the three interstate highways that run through the district, Ms Ortagus struck out. She didn’t know which country music star operates a popular winery in the district, nor did she know the famous NASCAR driver who has a car dealership there. She couldn’t name the four living Tennessee governors, and didn’t know that the town...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Fuentes
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Republican civil war intensifies: Senator Rick Scott walks away from Mitch McConnell before his speech criticizing his GOP 'agenda' that would have 'raised taxes on half the American people'

A growing Republican civil war played out in the public spotlight of a party press conference on Tuesday, as GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell rebuked Sen. Rick Scott for proposing a policy plan that he said would raise taxes on millions of Americans. But Scott did not hang around to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Nationalist#Republicans#White Supremacist#Afpac#Ktvb#Ktvbbrian#Idaho Lt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

Guess which states sold the most guns during 2021's record breaking year?

Americans are buying guns like crazy. The United States saw its second best year ever for firearms sales. In a report summarizing various federal statistics, SafeHome.org found that Americans purchased nearly 19 million guns in 2021 — falling somewhat behind 2020, when gun sales surpassed 21 million. Before the onset of COVID-19, the year 2016 was the strongest for firearm purchases.
POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Ginni Thomas Didn’t Just Praise MAGA Supporters on January 6. She Actually Attended the “Stop the Steal” Rally

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, acknowledged for the first time on Monday that she attended the “Stop the Steal” protest on January 6, 2021, the rally hosted by Donald Trump shortly before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The former president used the event to falsely claim that the 2020 election was illegitimate and encouraged the hundreds in attendance to “fight like hell” and march to the Capitol building, where lawmakers preparing to certify Joe Biden’s victory were subsequently interrupted by a violent, antidemocratic mob.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KELOLAND TV

Legal marijuana bill passes Senate committee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The full South Dakota Senate will discuss whether recreational use of marijuana by adults over 21 should be legal. Senate Bill 3, called “an act to provide for the use and regulated sale of marijuana,” passed the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee 5-3. The bill contains 48 sections in 30 pages to regulate marijuana in the state and came with support from lawmakers on the Marijuana Interim Study Committee.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Independent

The Independent

551K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy