ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosser, WA

Prosser prepares for new hospital complex, hundreds of homes

By Madeleine Hagen
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LnaH9_0ehRTnjR00

PROSSER, Wash. — “We do still welcome folks who are looking for the small town feel,” Prosser City Administrator Tom Glover laughed.

In a town with just over 6,000 people, a lot is happening in Prosser, Washington.

Glover said big plans are in place to bring more jobs and developments.

“Kind of had to pinch myself, it’s not everyday somebody builds a new hospital,” he said.

Come mid-spring, Prosser Memorial Health said they plan to break ground for a brand new hospital complex.

“Suddenly Prosser’s growing to the north,” Glover said.

Located near Gap and Johnson Roads and north of I-82, the hospital complex was originally estimated to cost $78 million. The funds are coming from a USDA loan, Prosser Memorial Health and their foundation. However, as inflation increases, hospital officials told KAPP KVEW they’ll need an additional $13 million, which they’ll be requesting from the USDA.

Still, this project will not create a bond or levy for taxpayers.

Tom said this is a big deal for the town.

“That area has been pretty much characterized as rural, the other side of the freeway but now with the hospital going there, there’s already been some interest from developers for residential in adjacent properties, and maybe some commercial as well,” he said.

With more developments, housing will be needed. Luckily developers are working on hundreds of new houses in Prosser.

“Seven-hundred new residential lots that are either under construction or in review right now and we expect another 300-350 to be coming in the next couple years,” Glover said.

Tree Top Inc. is also expanding their facility off of Wine Country Road. Glover said that’s estimated to bring another 40 jobs to the area.

“For a city of this size to have this much growth is really quite unique I think for – even for this area which is growing quite fast,” he said.

After a tough two years in the pandemic, the Labor Day wildfires and downtown fire that caused severe damage, Tom said they’re excited for what the future will bring.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Prosser, WA
Government
City
Prosser, WA
State
Washington State
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“I called CPS on myself,” a Richland mother’s desperate search for mental health care

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland resident Holly Roettger said there’s no limit to what she’d do to find care for her daughter. “When you’ve gotten to the level of calling CPS on yourself because you were told that they have other avenues and cheat sheets, you call CPS,” Holly said even CPS wasn’t able to get her daughter Nana, mental health help.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Don’t forget to keep your mask around for public transportation and air travel

KENNEWICK, Wash. — As Washington state prepares to take off its masks and breathe the fresh air this Spring, commuters in the Tri-Cities and beyond need to be mindful of federal regulations that require the use of masks and/or face coverings on public transportation, airports, and planes. Despite nearly all of the 50 states preparing to de-mask, the Transportation Security...
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Prosser Memorial Health#Usda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Housing
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Trios announces opening of new birth center, construction ahead of schedule

KENNEWICK, Wash. — On March 29th, Trios will open the doors to their brand new, 23,376 square foot birth center at their Southridge Hospital Campus. The new facility includes two rooms for Caesarean Section deliveries, six labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum or (LDRP) rooms as well as a 10-bed Critical Care Nursery for babies born after 32 weeks gestation.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy