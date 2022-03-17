Prosser prepares for new hospital complex, hundreds of homes

PROSSER, Wash. — “We do still welcome folks who are looking for the small town feel,” Prosser City Administrator Tom Glover laughed.

In a town with just over 6,000 people, a lot is happening in Prosser, Washington.

Glover said big plans are in place to bring more jobs and developments.

“Kind of had to pinch myself, it’s not everyday somebody builds a new hospital,” he said.

Come mid-spring, Prosser Memorial Health said they plan to break ground for a brand new hospital complex.

“Suddenly Prosser’s growing to the north,” Glover said.

Located near Gap and Johnson Roads and north of I-82, the hospital complex was originally estimated to cost $78 million. The funds are coming from a USDA loan, Prosser Memorial Health and their foundation. However, as inflation increases, hospital officials told KAPP KVEW they’ll need an additional $13 million, which they’ll be requesting from the USDA.

Still, this project will not create a bond or levy for taxpayers.

Tom said this is a big deal for the town.

“That area has been pretty much characterized as rural, the other side of the freeway but now with the hospital going there, there’s already been some interest from developers for residential in adjacent properties, and maybe some commercial as well,” he said.

With more developments, housing will be needed. Luckily developers are working on hundreds of new houses in Prosser.

“Seven-hundred new residential lots that are either under construction or in review right now and we expect another 300-350 to be coming in the next couple years,” Glover said.

Tree Top Inc. is also expanding their facility off of Wine Country Road. Glover said that’s estimated to bring another 40 jobs to the area.

“For a city of this size to have this much growth is really quite unique I think for – even for this area which is growing quite fast,” he said.

After a tough two years in the pandemic, the Labor Day wildfires and downtown fire that caused severe damage, Tom said they’re excited for what the future will bring.

