Santa Cruz County, AZ

Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputy fired after being involved in a shooting

By Bivian Contreras
 1 day ago
Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputy Miguel Diaz, was fired on March 16 after being involved in a shooting where three people were left injured.

On Feb. 23, Diaz was a deputy sheriff who was involved in the firing of his department-issued Glock handgun at the Sonoita-Elgin fire station

Diaz was a probationary employee and it was determined that he did not meet the terms of his probation.

