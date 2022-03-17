Harlan Soccer runs table; Johnson/Churchill baseball

On Wednesday's 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Brady Quinn explains why the Cowboys may look back and be thankful Randy Gregory decided to take his talents to Denver. Brady Quinn: "You know what I find bizarre? He's only started 12 games and he's going to be 30 this year. Think about that for a second... He's never had more than 6 sacks in a season. He's never played 16 games in a season. There's a lot of questions about his ability to consistently show up, be out there and play...
Two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning took the Table Rock baseball team from a one-run deficit to a one-run lead, which held through the final seventh frame. The Falcons (1-1 Foothills Athletic Conf.) defended their home field with a 6-5 victory over Heritage late Monday in Morganton, gaining their first win of the spring.
OAKLAND — There has been a palpable buzz surrounding the Southern Rams’ baseball program heading into the upcoming week’s season-opening slate. Last year’s team showed flashes of a great club. The Rams finished with a 7-10 but played their best baseball towards the end of the season which included back-to-back road wins over Mountain Ridge and Allegany. They also had numerous games that could have gone either way if not for lapses at the worst possible times.
Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
After a stunning loss to Saint Peter’s in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Kentucky Wildcats fans want John Calipari to pack his bags and leave. Welcome to March Madness. Tonight’s show features Kentucky Wildcats fans calling for the dismissal of basketball coach John Calipari. After a stunning 85-79 overtime...
A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
The Los Angeles Lakers who were favored to win the NBA championship this season are failing miserably. Despite LeBron James having a year that solidifies his legacy, the team is falling short and the frustration has reared its ugly head. At Monday night’s Lakers game, which ended as a loss...
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers keep struggling during the 2021/22 NBA season. They suffered another big defeat on Wednesday night, this time at the hands of the inspired Minnesota Timberwolves. The Purple and Gold visited Target Center trying to end their recent bad streak, but Karl-Anthony Towns picked things right where he left them and dropped 30 on the 17-time NBA champions.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The A&M Consolidated Tiger baseball team defeated Brenham 4-1 Thursday afternoon at Tiger Field, sweeping the season series and improving its record to 3-1 in District 19-5A play. Sam Nitzke pitched a complete game to earn the win for Consol, and in the middle innings retired...
HOWE, Texas (KTEN) - Following an extra inning thriller on Tuesday, Pottsboro and Howe squared off again on Thursday. Pottsboro took the first matchup 2-1 in extra innings and carried the momentum into the second game. The Cardinals jumped out to an 8-0 lead. Howe then chipped away with two...
