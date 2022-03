Car dealerships are beginning to feel a bit outdated, to say the least. Now, Rivian is looking to put another nail in the coffin by selling direct to consumers. The makers of the R1T and R1S electric trucks tried this last year, but Georgia's legal body handed down a big fat "no" to the electric truck manufacturer. If only Rivian had some sort of ace up its sleeve to change the tide.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO