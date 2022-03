A man in northwest Arkansas has been charged with manslaughter following the killing of a cyclist whose body was later found in a truck. James Ray Jones, according to police in Fort Smith, was arrested after surveillance footage showed his truck fleeing the scene of the collision on Friday.Police said Mr Jones, 42, was taken into custody at his home address not long after, and was transported to the local police station where he confessed. The body of cyclist Christopher West, 57, was allegedly found inside the truck, as KATV News reported on Monday. No further details about Mr West...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 DAYS AGO