Colorado congressional delegation reacts to Zelenskyy speech

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s congressional delegation weighed in on Zelenskyy’s Wednesday address after it wrapped. They got a chance to explain what it was like listening in to the leader under siege calling for help.

Colorado lawmakers say the speech was powerful, his comments leading to a standing ovation in the chamber and understanding from Colorado leaders.

“His address was inspiring. He ended it by saying, ‘The Ukrainian people were fighting for the values of Europe in the world in the name of the future.’ And I think he could not have said it better,” Sen. Michael Bennet said.

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse said it was “a clarion call for democracies around the world to do more to assist Ukraine at this crucial time.” U.S. Rep. Jason Crow agreed.

“Now is the time for the U.S. to step up and to be bold and to stand with freedom-loving people everywhere to help them win this war,” Crow said in a video message. “The administration has done a tremendous job so far of coming to the aid of Ukrainians and providing support, but the battle is evolving, the war is evolving, and it’s time to do more to help the Ukrainians fight and survive.”

The U.S. Is doing more with funding, sending $1 billion in aid this week and approving $13.6 billion more in the government spending plan, but President Joe Biden still is not saying yes to a no-fly zone. Zelenskyy made his plea for that directly to Congress in his address. While the president is saying no, Bennet said we should not rule it out.

“I think we should keep all of our options open. We should make these decisions on a daily basis and the commander-in-chief is going to have a lot to say about that and the rest of us are going to have something to say about that too,” Bennet said. “I’m on the Intelligence Committee. We have been studying this for months.”

There is also a debate over sending MiG-29 fighter jets over to Ukraine. Biden would not answer that question on Wednesday. Bennet said that is a move to look at day by day.

