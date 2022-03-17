ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

Woman arrested in connection to suspected road rage incident in Commerce City

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 1 day ago
A woman wanted in connection to a suspected road race incident in Commerce City was arrested Wednesday, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. March 10 in an alley near East 62 nd Avenue and Kearney Street, according to police.

Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound who was taken to a hospital. Commerce City police said the initial investigation shows the woman who was shot, and another woman, were involved in a road rage incident somewhere else. It ended when the two vehicles crashed in the alley, both women got out of their vehicles, and one of the drivers shot the other.

The woman accused of shooting the other woman fled the scene, police said.

The suspect was later identified as Destenie Edwards (Salazar), 24. She was arrested for attempted murder around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East 88th Avenue and Washington Street.

The victim's condition is not known at this time.

