ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Child molester set free pending appeal in Napa County

By Omar Pérez
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47yjbr_0ehRQaMd00

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — 68-year-old Donald Henri is a free man after a Napa superior court judge stayed the execution of his prison sentence pending his appeal.

Henri was found guilty of two counts of lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a child under 14 years of age, and two special allegations of substantial sexual conduct by a Napa County jury in November 2021.

The felony convictions were the result of sexual contact the Oregan native had with one minor family member between 2010 and 2014 in Napa County.

According to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office, the survivor was between the ages of 4 and 5 years old at the time of the molestations.

Prosecutors: UFC star shot at alleged molester

The investigation into this case began after the survivor and the child’s family came forward and reported the abuse to law enforcement, which resulted in charges being filed in September of 2019.

During the trial, the survivor testified against Henri.

On March 7, 2022, Henri was sentenced to five years in State Prison and is also required to register as a sex offender.

Additionally, Judge Mark Boessenecker awarded a total of $35,000 in damages to the survivor and her mother.

The survivor’s mother was present at the sentencing hearing where she gave an impact statement addressing the defendant and the Court.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Judge Boessenecker stayed the execution of the defendant’s prison sentence pending his appeal.

The decision would mean that the convicted child molester will not have to serve his prison sentence unless and until the Appellate Court affirms the Napa County conviction.

Cain Velasquez attorney ‘disgusted’ after bail denied for MMA fighter

“This could take months to years,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

Judge Boessenecker also granted Henri bail pending his appeal in the amount of $500,000.

On March 11, Henri was remanded into custody at the Napa County Detention Center and posted bail that same day.

Under bail conditions, Henri will need to check in with probation, surrender his passport, and have no contact with minors under the age of 18.

“Allowing a convicted child molester to delay indefinitely his prison sentence and resume his life out of state was extremely difficult to explain to the survivor and her family,” said District Attorney Allison Haley.

“They understandably feel deeply betrayed by the system and are left wondering why, after a jury unanimously determined guilt, they were denied justice.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

San Rafael: Couple pleads guilty to insurance fraud

SAN RAFAEL (BCN) – A couple in San Rafael has pleaded guilty to defrauding an insurance company, The Marin County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday. Sandra Yohanna Tejada, 55, pleaded guilty Thursday, March 10, to fraudulently supporting an insurance claim, which is a felony. Her husband, Juan Cadena Nunez, 63, pleaded guilty to being […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Woman sentenced for embezzling $500K from SF tech co.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A woman has been sentenced to 37 months in prison, and has been ordered to pay some $500,000 in restitution, after pleading guilty to six counts of wire fraud. Brooke Campbell Solis, 51, of Austin, Texas, had pleaded guilty last August. An attorney, she was hired by a San Francisco-based financial […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Napa County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Napa County, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

$50,000 reward offered for campsite murder case tips

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A $50,000 reward is being offered to those who come forward with information on the murder of 20-year-old Tyler Dickson. Officials are aiming to arrest and convict the person responsible for his murder which occurred on July 3, 2021. Dickson was well known in the East Bay community and was […]
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Driver fleeing police kills 2

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were killed in a collision Wednesday shortly after 8:45 p.m. in Oakland, police say. “Oakland Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the 1300 block of 76th Avenue; however, the individual fled in their vehicle south bound 76th Avenue from International Boulevard,” police stated  in a news […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cain Velasquez
KRON4 News

Oakland: 2 arrested, 3 at large following cannabis business burglary

(BCN) — Two people were arrested while three others are at large following a burglary of a cannabis business late Monday night in Oakland, police said. The burglary occurred just before 11:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of East 10th Street.  Officers went there following a report that people were breaking into the business, according […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo PD identifies victim in March 11 stabbing

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — The Vallejo Police Department has released the identity of the victim of a fatal stabbing that occurred last week as 59-year-old Donna Marie Villanueva of Vallejo. Last Friday at around 4:20 p.m., police responded to Monterey and Tennessee Streets following reports of a dead person. Officers arrived to find a woman […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Report: San Francisco residents pay more, get less from police

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco residents spend more and get less from their police department compared to most major California cities, according to new research data from the Center on Juvenile and Criminal Justice. “This is pretty bad and it’s also getting worse. We have seen declines in arrests and crime clearances in […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD to conduct St. Patrick’s Day DUI patrol

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department will be conducting DUI patrols March 17, according to a news release. The patrols will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 3 a.m. “Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Ufc#State Prison#Court
KRON4 News

1 dead in early morning SF shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood left one person dead early Wednesday morning, according to police. The shooting was reported at 3:19 a.m. in the first block of Leavenworth Street. San Francisco police said an arrest has been made in the case, but they did not immediately release any details […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF warns about drugs laced with fentanyl

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – This problem has been growing in San Francisco for years.  Overdoses from fentanyl here in the city have been increasing since 2015. Just last year — 474 people overdosed in San Francisco from fentanyl. Let’s take a look at the most recent numbers: In one month — just in January of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Man fatally shot while inside vehicle in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — On Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting that occurred on the 400 block of Mark Street. When officers arrived at approximately 5:10 p.m. — they found an adult male seated in a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Bomb threat reported at Fremont High School

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Students and staff have been evacuated after a report of a bomb threat at Fremont High School on Thursday afternoon, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety tweeted. Students were sent home for the rest of the day, officials said. Authorities have completed their search of the building for any explosive devices — […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy