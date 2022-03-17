Child molester set free pending appeal in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — 68-year-old Donald Henri is a free man after a Napa superior court judge stayed the execution of his prison sentence pending his appeal.

Henri was found guilty of two counts of lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a child under 14 years of age, and two special allegations of substantial sexual conduct by a Napa County jury in November 2021.

The felony convictions were the result of sexual contact the Oregan native had with one minor family member between 2010 and 2014 in Napa County.

According to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office, the survivor was between the ages of 4 and 5 years old at the time of the molestations.

The investigation into this case began after the survivor and the child’s family came forward and reported the abuse to law enforcement, which resulted in charges being filed in September of 2019.

During the trial, the survivor testified against Henri.

On March 7, 2022, Henri was sentenced to five years in State Prison and is also required to register as a sex offender.

Additionally, Judge Mark Boessenecker awarded a total of $35,000 in damages to the survivor and her mother.

The survivor’s mother was present at the sentencing hearing where she gave an impact statement addressing the defendant and the Court.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Judge Boessenecker stayed the execution of the defendant’s prison sentence pending his appeal.

The decision would mean that the convicted child molester will not have to serve his prison sentence unless and until the Appellate Court affirms the Napa County conviction.

“This could take months to years,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

Judge Boessenecker also granted Henri bail pending his appeal in the amount of $500,000.

On March 11, Henri was remanded into custody at the Napa County Detention Center and posted bail that same day.

Under bail conditions, Henri will need to check in with probation, surrender his passport, and have no contact with minors under the age of 18.

“Allowing a convicted child molester to delay indefinitely his prison sentence and resume his life out of state was extremely difficult to explain to the survivor and her family,” said District Attorney Allison Haley.

“They understandably feel deeply betrayed by the system and are left wondering why, after a jury unanimously determined guilt, they were denied justice.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.