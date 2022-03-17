Padres sign RHP Nick Martinez

The Padres announced on Wednesday that they have signed RHP Nick Martinez to a 1-year contract with player options for 2023, 2024 and 2025. Martinez pitched in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball Organization last season, where he went 10–5 with a 1.62 ERA (27 ER, 149.2 IP), 1.03 WHIP and 146 strikeouts to 39 walks (3.74 SO/BB ratio) in 23 games. Martinez also pitched in Major League Baseball for the Texas Rangers from 2014-2017.

In order to make room for Martinez on the 40-man roster, the Padres placed LHP Adrian Morejon on the 60-day IL.