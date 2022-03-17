ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD union sues former boss for $1M after arrest

By Curtis Brodner
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The Sergeants Benevolent Association, the police union that represents the NYPD, sued the union's former president on Wednesday for allegedly embezzling money from the organization.

The union is seeking $1 million in addition to unspecified damages from Ed Mullins, 60, in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Federal prosecutors charged Mullins last month for allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the SBA by submitting fraudulent expense reports.

Law enforcement raided his home and office in October. He resigned shortly after but wasn’t arrested until February.

Mullins was the president of the union for almost two decades. Prosecutors believe he had been embezzling funds since 2017.

