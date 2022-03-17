ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls And Jazz Starting Lineups

The Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz have announced their starting lineups for Wednesday's game.

The Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz are facing off on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The Bulls come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-27 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.

As for the Jazz, they come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 42-26 record in 68 games.

