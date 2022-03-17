ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

NOAA rescues entangled humpback whale off Maui

By Ray Anne Galzote
 1 day ago

A team of ocean wildlife officials led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) freed a male humpback whale from a life-threatening entanglement off Maʻalaea on Maui.

Business Matters: Alert Alarm securing trust

If you or somebody you know has a security system in their home or business then chances are it's Alert Alarm. The company along with its sister company National Fire Protection has kept watch over tens of thousands of Hawaii businesses and homes.
HAWAII STATE
Tourism returns nearly full force to Hawaii

For some, it will be their first time without major pandemic restrictions. As travel has ramped back up to the islands, University of Hawaii at Manoa Travel Industry Professor Jerry Agrusa says that tourism is back.
HAWAII STATE
