Lincoln updates its Navigator SUV for 2022; three crossovers available

2022 Lincoln Navigator Manhattan Green Black Label. (Truck & SUV Guide)

Besides the redesigned full-size Navigator SUV, the Lincoln luxury brand includes the Aviator, Nautilus and Corsair crossover utility models.

The Navigator, which is essentially a full-size, luxury, body-on-frame sport utility based on the Ford Expedition, is the flagship of the Lincoln line, and has been given a complete makeover for 2022.

With three rows of seating and lots of cargo capacity, Navigator is Lincoln’s most-versatile vehicle, and also its most-powerful. Prices for 2022 begin at $76,710, and run as high as $102,980 for the new Black Label edition.

Navigator’s twin-turbo V-6 engine produces up to 440 horsepower and 510 foot-pounds of torque. It’s connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is available.

And with the debut of the new 2022 Navigator, Lincoln is raising the bar again in the full-size luxury SUV class with the introduction of more technologies.

“The confident new look of Navigator and the introduction of advanced features such as Lincoln ActiveGlide – our hands-free driver-assist technology – are great examples of how we elevate our sanctuary experience and keep our vehicles fresh,” said Joy Falotico, Lincoln brand president.

Navigator is the first Lincoln vehicle to offer ActiveGlide, which the company says is “an evolution of Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Lane Centering and Speed Sign Recognition.”

Also updated, the Navigator’s SYNC 4 system, enabled by cloud connectivity, is now more intuitive than ever, with twice the computing power and the ability to wirelessly connect smartphones for seamless integration of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SYNC AppLink apps, Lincoln says.

Among its standard features are the Lincoln-exclusive “Phone as a Key” technology, which first arrived on the new Aviator. Activated through the Lincoln Way app, the technology allows owners to lock and unlock, open the liftgate and, most importantly, start and drive their Navigator – all without a traditional key fob, the automaker says.

Power running boards are standard, as are heated and ventilated front-row seats and a wireless charging pad for compatible mobile phones.

Navigator also includes Lincoln’s Co-Pilot360, a suite of driver-assist technologies that include Auto High-Beam Headlights, Blind Spot Detection with Cross-Traffic Alert and trailer coverage, Lane-Keeping System with Driver Alert, Lane-Keeping Alert, Lane-Keeping Assist, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Dynamic Brake Support, Forward Collision Warning with Pedestrian Detection, and a rearview camera with washer.

Aviator

The Lincoln Aviator is a rear- or all-wheel-drive midsize, three-row, luxury crossover, which arrived all new for 2020, including regular gasoline-only and plug-in hybrid versions.

Lincoln previously used the Aviator name on a luxury version of the Ford Explorer in the early 2000s, and now has revived it for the new model, which is similarly based on the architecture of the current Explorer.

The Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring has advanced plug-in hybrid technology, producing 494 combined horsepower and best-in-class 630 combined foot-pounds of torque. (Truck & SUV Guide)

There are four versions – two of them gasoline-only, with either rear-wheel drive (standard) or the optional all-wheel drive: the Standard ($51,780) and Reserve ($57,675); and two with the plug-in hybrid system: the Grand Touring ($68,680) and Black Label Grand Touring ($88,230), both with all-wheel drive.

Gasoline-only models come with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine connected to a 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is $2,500 extra. The engine is rated for 400 horsepower and 415 foot-pounds of torque.

The hybrid models have the same 3.0-liter engine combined with electric drive for a total of 494 horsepower and 630 foot-pounds of torque. This system combines a 10-speed SelectShift automatic with a modular hybrid transmission.

Hybrid models have impressive EPA ratings of 54 city/58 highway mpg-equivalent, with a range of about 21 miles on battery power only. Fast charging at 240 volts with the plug-in system takes 2-3 hours.

Regular gasoline models have EPA ratings of 18 mpg city/26 highway/21 combined with front drive, and 17/24/20 with all-wheel drive.

The Aviator has a long list of standard features and luxury amenities, with more added at each succeeding trim level.

Nautilus

The Lincoln Nautilus, a midsize, five-passenger luxury crossover introduced last year, is essentially a renamed and made-over version of the crossover previously known as the MKX.

Nautilus features a new signature Lincoln grille, a choice of turbocharged gasoline engines, and a variety of new driver-assist and safety technologies, including one that’s becoming popular this year throughout the auto industry – a lane-centering feature.

Lincoln Nautilus (James Lipman)

Engine choices for the Nautilus include the standard 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 245 horsepower and 270 foot-pounds of torque, and the optional 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6 with 335 horsepower and 380 foot-pounds of torque, which was already offered in the 2018 MKX.

Either engine comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission with a pushbutton gearshift.

Other changes include interior and exterior updates, and upgrades to the MKX’s already outstanding ride comfort and road handling.

For 2022, there are three models: the base Standard ($43,030); mid-level Reserve ($49,435); top-of-the-line Black Label ($65,630).

Corsair

The Corsair is the entry-level crossover in the Lincoln lineup, and was added three years ago to replace the MKC, which was Lincoln's first small crossover utility vehicle.

New is a plug-in hybrid version that includes standard all-wheel drive.

Lincoln Corsair Reserve (Truck & SUV Guide)

The Corsair gives consumers yet another choice of a premium model in this rapidly growing market segment.

The five-passenger Corsair has a commanding design and driver-focused technologies like automatic emergency braking and pedestrian collision avoidance.

Based on the architecture of the Ford Escape, prices for the 2022 Corsair begin around $36,370 for the Standard model with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive.

Other models are the Reserve ($41,090), with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder; and the Grand Touring plug-in hybrid ($51,595). A 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder gasoline engine is available for Standard model for $7,350 or the Reserve model for $4,800 in a Sport Package.

Front-wheel drive is standard on gasoline-only models, but all-wheel-drive is available.

The base turbocharged 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine provides 245 horsepower.

