ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Lincoln updates its Navigator SUV for 2022; three crossovers available

By by G. Chambers Williams III , Contributing Writer
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Xq0B_0ehRNMsg00
2022 Lincoln Navigator Manhattan Green Black Label. (Truck & SUV Guide)

Besides the redesigned full-size Navigator SUV, the Lincoln luxury brand includes the Aviator, Nautilus and Corsair crossover utility models.

The Navigator, which is essentially a full-size, luxury, body-on-frame sport utility based on the Ford Expedition, is the flagship of the Lincoln line, and has been given a complete makeover for 2022.

With three rows of seating and lots of cargo capacity, Navigator is Lincoln’s most-versatile vehicle, and also its most-powerful. Prices for 2022 begin at $76,710, and run as high as $102,980 for the new Black Label edition.

Navigator’s twin-turbo V-6 engine produces up to 440 horsepower and 510 foot-pounds of torque. It’s connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is available.

And with the debut of the new 2022 Navigator, Lincoln is raising the bar again in the full-size luxury SUV class with the introduction of more technologies.

“The confident new look of Navigator and the introduction of advanced features such as Lincoln ActiveGlide – our hands-free driver-assist technology – are great examples of how we elevate our sanctuary experience and keep our vehicles fresh,” said Joy Falotico, Lincoln brand president.

Navigator is the first Lincoln vehicle to offer ActiveGlide, which the company says is “an evolution of Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Lane Centering and Speed Sign Recognition.”

Also updated, the Navigator’s SYNC 4 system, enabled by cloud connectivity, is now more intuitive than ever, with twice the computing power and the ability to wirelessly connect smartphones for seamless integration of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SYNC AppLink apps, Lincoln says.

Among its standard features are the Lincoln-exclusive “Phone as a Key” technology, which first arrived on the new Aviator. Activated through the Lincoln Way app, the technology allows owners to lock and unlock, open the liftgate and, most importantly, start and drive their Navigator – all without a traditional key fob, the automaker says.

Power running boards are standard, as are heated and ventilated front-row seats and a wireless charging pad for compatible mobile phones.

Navigator also includes Lincoln’s Co-Pilot360, a suite of driver-assist technologies that include Auto High-Beam Headlights, Blind Spot Detection with Cross-Traffic Alert and trailer coverage, Lane-Keeping System with Driver Alert, Lane-Keeping Alert, Lane-Keeping Assist, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Dynamic Brake Support, Forward Collision Warning with Pedestrian Detection, and a rearview camera with washer.

Aviator

The Lincoln Aviator is a rear- or all-wheel-drive midsize, three-row, luxury crossover, which arrived all new for 2020, including regular gasoline-only and plug-in hybrid versions.

Lincoln previously used the Aviator name on a luxury version of the Ford Explorer in the early 2000s, and now has revived it for the new model, which is similarly based on the architecture of the current Explorer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dSx97_0ehRNMsg00
The Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring has advanced plug-in hybrid technology, producing 494 combined horsepower and best-in-class 630 combined foot-pounds of torque. (Truck & SUV Guide)

There are four versions – two of them gasoline-only, with either rear-wheel drive (standard) or the optional all-wheel drive: the Standard ($51,780) and Reserve ($57,675); and two with the plug-in hybrid system: the Grand Touring ($68,680) and Black Label Grand Touring ($88,230), both with all-wheel drive.

Gasoline-only models come with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine connected to a 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is $2,500 extra. The engine is rated for 400 horsepower and 415 foot-pounds of torque.

The hybrid models have the same 3.0-liter engine combined with electric drive for a total of 494 horsepower and 630 foot-pounds of torque. This system combines a 10-speed SelectShift automatic with a modular hybrid transmission.

Hybrid models have impressive EPA ratings of 54 city/58 highway mpg-equivalent, with a range of about 21 miles on battery power only. Fast charging at 240 volts with the plug-in system takes 2-3 hours.

Regular gasoline models have EPA ratings of 18 mpg city/26 highway/21 combined with front drive, and 17/24/20 with all-wheel drive.
The Aviator has a long list of standard features and luxury amenities, with more added at each succeeding trim level.

Nautilus

The Lincoln Nautilus, a midsize, five-passenger luxury crossover introduced last year, is essentially a renamed and made-over version of the crossover previously known as the MKX.

Nautilus features a new signature Lincoln grille, a choice of turbocharged gasoline engines, and a variety of new driver-assist and safety technologies, including one that’s becoming popular this year throughout the auto industry – a lane-centering feature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TXClV_0ehRNMsg00
Lincoln Nautilus (James Lipman)

Engine choices for the Nautilus include the standard 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 245 horsepower and 270 foot-pounds of torque, and the optional 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6 with 335 horsepower and 380 foot-pounds of torque, which was already offered in the 2018 MKX.

Either engine comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission with a pushbutton gearshift.

Other changes include interior and exterior updates, and upgrades to the MKX’s already outstanding ride comfort and road handling.

For 2022, there are three models: the base Standard ($43,030); mid-level Reserve ($49,435); top-of-the-line Black Label ($65,630).

Corsair

The Corsair is the entry-level crossover in the Lincoln lineup, and was added three years ago to replace the MKC, which was Lincoln's first small crossover utility vehicle.

New is a plug-in hybrid version that includes standard all-wheel drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xLpdg_0ehRNMsg00
Lincoln Corsair Reserve (Truck & SUV Guide)

The Corsair gives consumers yet another choice of a premium model in this rapidly growing market segment.

The five-passenger Corsair has a commanding design and driver-focused technologies like automatic emergency braking and pedestrian collision avoidance.

Based on the architecture of the Ford Escape, prices for the 2022 Corsair begin around $36,370 for the Standard model with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive.

Other models are the Reserve ($41,090), with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder; and the Grand Touring plug-in hybrid ($51,595). A 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder gasoline engine is available for Standard model for $7,350 or the Reserve model for $4,800 in a Sport Package.

Front-wheel drive is standard on gasoline-only models, but all-wheel-drive is available.

The base turbocharged 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine provides 245 horsepower.

chambers@auto-writer.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Every 2022 Mid-Size Crossover and SUV Ranked

Think of these crossovers and SUVs as the just-right ones. They fall right in the middle of the size and price spectrum that sees subcompacts on one side and full-size rigs on the other. Once made up almost entirely of truck-based entries with rugged frames, four-wheel-drive systems, and meaty tires, this segment is now practically overflowing with crossovers, vehicles based on car platforms using relatively efficient engines. Beefy styling and body cladding intended to evoke 4x4s of yore make up the personality gap, though a few truly hardcore off-roaders are still offered. Click on for a peek at how the crowded mid-size SUV class—including two- and three-row offerings—shakes out, with entrants ranked from worst to best.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Navigator#Lincoln Aviator#Plug In Hybrid#Hybrid Suv#Lincoln Corsair#Vehicles#Ford#Lincoln Activeglide
CAR AND DRIVER

Ford Previews Two New EV Crossovers Based on VW's MEB Platform

Ford announced plans for an expansion of its EV lineup in Europe, including two new electric SUV models. The "sport" and "medium-size" crossovers seen in this teaser will be built in Europe and have yet to be confirmed for the U.S. Both will be based on VW's MEB platform used...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
CarBuzz.com

Rivian's $5 Billion Factory Could Doom Dealerships

Car dealerships are beginning to feel a bit outdated, to say the least. Now, Rivian is looking to put another nail in the coffin by selling direct to consumers. The makers of the R1T and R1S electric trucks tried this last year, but Georgia's legal body handed down a big fat "no" to the electric truck manufacturer. If only Rivian had some sort of ace up its sleeve to change the tide.
GEORGIA STATE
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
332
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy