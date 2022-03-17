Here Are the Lyrics to Dove Cameron’s ‘Boyfriend’

Click here to read the full article.

Dove Cameron ‘s flirty “Boyfriend” has taken TikTok by storm even before its release, captivating fans with the mischievous, sultry lyrics.

Before she released “Boyfriend,” Cameron — who opened up about her bisexuality last year — teased what she described as a “queer perspective song” that felt “powerful and right” multiple times on her TikTok page.

If you need a guide to follow along with Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend,” find the lyrics below:

I can’t believe we’re finally alone

I can’t believe I almost went home

What are the chances everyone’s dancing

And he’s not with you? (hm, hm, hm, hm)

The universe must have divined this

What am I gonna do

Not grab your wrist?

I could be a better boyfriend than him

I could do the shit that he never did

Up all night, I won’t quit

Thinkin’ I’m gonna steal you from him

I could be such a gentleman

Plus all my clothes would fit

I could be a better boyfriend

I don’t need to tell you twice

All the ways he can’t suffice

If I could give you some advice

I would leave with me tonight

The universe must have divined this

Mm-mm-mm

Ladies first, baby, I insist

I could be a better boyfriend than him

I could do the shit that he never did

Up all night, I won’t quit

Thinkin’ I’m gonna steal you from him

I could be such a gentleman

Plus all my clothes would fit

I could be a better boyfriend than him

I could be a better boyfriend

I never would’ve left you alone

Here on your own

Glued to your phone

Never would’ve left you alone

For someone else to take you home

I could be a better boyfriend than him

I could do the shit that he never did

Up all night, I won’t quit

I’m gonna steal you from him

I could be such a gentleman

Plus you know my clothes would fit

I could be a better boyfriend than him

I could do the shit that he never did

Up all night, I won’t quit

Thinkin’ I’m gonna steal you from him

I could be such a gentleman

Plus all my clothes would fit

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Brittany Marie Amaradio, Dove Cameron, Evan Blair, Skyler Stonestreet