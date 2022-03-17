Here Are the Lyrics to Dove Cameron’s ‘Boyfriend’
Click here to read the full article.
Dove Cameron ‘s flirty “Boyfriend” has taken TikTok by storm even before its release, captivating fans with the mischievous, sultry lyrics.
Before she released “Boyfriend,” Cameron — who opened up about her bisexuality last year — teased what she described as a “queer perspective song” that felt “powerful and right” multiple times on her TikTok page.
If you need a guide to follow along with Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend,” find the lyrics below:
I can’t believe we’re finally alone
I can’t believe I almost went home
What are the chances everyone’s dancing
And he’s not with you? (hm, hm, hm, hm)
The universe must have divined this
What am I gonna do
Not grab your wrist?
I could be a better boyfriend than him
I could do the shit that he never did
Up all night, I won’t quit
Thinkin’ I’m gonna steal you from him
I could be such a gentleman
Plus all my clothes would fit
I could be a better boyfriend
I don’t need to tell you twice
All the ways he can’t suffice
If I could give you some advice
I would leave with me tonight
The universe must have divined this
Mm-mm-mm
Ladies first, baby, I insist
I could be a better boyfriend than him
I could do the shit that he never did
Up all night, I won’t quit
Thinkin’ I’m gonna steal you from him
I could be such a gentleman
Plus all my clothes would fit
I could be a better boyfriend than him
I could be a better boyfriend
I never would’ve left you alone
Here on your own
Glued to your phone
Never would’ve left you alone
For someone else to take you home
I could be a better boyfriend than him
I could do the shit that he never did
Up all night, I won’t quit
I’m gonna steal you from him
I could be such a gentleman
Plus you know my clothes would fit
I could be a better boyfriend than him
I could do the shit that he never did
Up all night, I won’t quit
Thinkin’ I’m gonna steal you from him
I could be such a gentleman
Plus all my clothes would fit
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.
Written by: Brittany Marie Amaradio, Dove Cameron, Evan Blair, Skyler StonestreetMore from Billboard
Comments / 0