Music

Here Are the Lyrics to Dove Cameron’s ‘Boyfriend’

By Rania Aniftos
 1 day ago

Dove Cameron ‘s flirty “Boyfriend” has taken TikTok by storm even before its release, captivating fans with the mischievous, sultry lyrics.

Before she released “Boyfriend,” Cameron — who opened up about her bisexuality last year — teased what she described as a “queer perspective song” that felt “powerful and right” multiple times on her TikTok page.

If you need a guide to follow along with Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend,” find the lyrics below:

I can’t believe we’re finally alone
I can’t believe I almost went home
What are the chances everyone’s dancing
And he’s not with you? (hm, hm, hm, hm)

The universe must have divined this
What am I gonna do
Not grab your wrist?

I could be a better boyfriend than him
I could do the shit that he never did
Up all night, I won’t quit
Thinkin’ I’m gonna steal you from him
I could be such a gentleman
Plus all my clothes would fit

I could be a better boyfriend

I don’t need to tell you twice
All the ways he can’t suffice
If I could give you some advice
I would leave with me tonight

The universe must have divined this
Mm-mm-mm
Ladies first, baby, I insist

I could be a better boyfriend than him
I could do the shit that he never did
Up all night, I won’t quit
Thinkin’ I’m gonna steal you from him
I could be such a gentleman
Plus all my clothes would fit

I could be a better boyfriend than him
I could be a better boyfriend

I never would’ve left you alone
Here on your own
Glued to your phone
Never would’ve left you alone
For someone else to take you home

I could be a better boyfriend than him
I could do the shit that he never did
Up all night, I won’t quit
I’m gonna steal you from him
I could be such a gentleman
Plus you know my clothes would fit
I could be a better boyfriend than him
I could do the shit that he never did
Up all night, I won’t quit
Thinkin’ I’m gonna steal you from him
I could be such a gentleman
Plus all my clothes would fit

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Brittany Marie Amaradio, Dove Cameron, Evan Blair, Skyler Stonestreet

