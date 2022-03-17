ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, IL

Only two COVID cases here this week

By By Randy Harrison
Robinson Daily News
 1 day ago
Only two new cases of the coronavirus have been reported here in the past week.

The Crawford County Health Department reported a man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s are the only new cases here. The Illinois Department of Public Health is following up with close contacts.

A total of 5,850 cases have been reported here since the start of the pandemic. Seventy people have died from it.

Statewide, more than 3 million cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, with more than 37,000 deaths.

