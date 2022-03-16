Lake Creek tops Kingwood Park for 3rd straight shutout

Lake Creek second baseman Caelee Clark (4), shown here on Tuesday, had two RBIs on Wednesday against Kingwood Park. (Jason Fochtman, Houston Chronicle / Staff photographer)

It was another fine day on the field for the No. 1-ranked Lake Creek Lions.

The Lions capped their spring break week with a 9-0 win over Kingwood Park at home Wednesday afternoon in District 20-5A.

It was the third straight shutout for the Lions (19-0, 4-0), who haven’t allowed a run since the district opener against New Caney.

Ava Brown dazzled in the circle with 14 strikeouts and just two hits allowed. She also had a double at the plate.

Caelee Clark was 2-for-3 with a team-high two RBIs.

Carmen Uribe was 2-for-4 with two runs scored while Maddie McKee had an RBI triple and Kalee Rochinski doubled.

Lake Creek is back in action Tuesday at Porter.

