Baseball

Lake Creek tops Kingwood Park for 3rd straight shutout

By Rob Tate
The Courier
 5 days ago
Lake Creek second baseman Caelee Clark (4), shown here on Tuesday, had two RBIs on Wednesday against Kingwood Park. (Jason Fochtman, Houston Chronicle / Staff photographer)

It was another fine day on the field for the No. 1-ranked Lake Creek Lions.

The Lions capped their spring break week with a 9-0 win over Kingwood Park at home Wednesday afternoon in District 20-5A.

It was the third straight shutout for the Lions (19-0, 4-0), who haven’t allowed a run since the district opener against New Caney.

Ava Brown dazzled in the circle with 14 strikeouts and just two hits allowed. She also had a double at the plate.

Caelee Clark was 2-for-3 with a team-high two RBIs.

Carmen Uribe was 2-for-4 with two runs scored while Maddie McKee had an RBI triple and Kalee Rochinski doubled.

Lake Creek is back in action Tuesday at Porter.

rtate@hcnonline.com

