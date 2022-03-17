ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Nauticus celebrating Women in STEM Day with reduced general admission

By Julius Ayo
 1 day ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nauticus in Norfolk is celebrating Women in STEM Day during Women’s History Month.

On March 26, guests can enjoy a fun-filled day of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) activities as they meet local women who are leading the charge and making an impact in their fields. Guests will be treated to a reduced $7.57 general admission.

The event includes racing remote-controlled boats in the front pond and learning about the careers of women who built Navy warships.

In addition to on-site programming, Nauticus will partner with Tracy Edwards, MBE for a virtual event on March 25 at 2 p.m. Edwards, MBE skippered the first all-female crew to sail around the world when she and her team raced Maiden in the 1989/90 Whitbread Round the World Race.

This will be an informal discussion with Tracy about overcoming challenges as a women sailor and how The Maiden Factor is empowering educational access for girls.

Residents can sign up for the virtual event HERE . The program will also be streamed to the Nauticus Facebook page .

