Mission Viejo, CA

86-year-old man arrested in wife’s homicide

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 1 day ago

An 86-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the homicide of his wife, who was also in her 80s, Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials said Wednesday.

Investigators responded to the home along the 28000 block of Via Arriaga in Mission Viejo about 1 p.m. Tuesday regarding the death of a woman.

The husband, William Wiley, was interviewed, and based on evidence left at the scene, Wiley was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder, officials said.

They had previously said the suspect had been detained.

“Family members indicated Wiley was previously diagnosed with dementia,” Sheriff’s Department officials said in a news release without elaborating.

The victim’s exact cause of death is under investigation and she has not been identified.

Authorities believe there is no additional threat to public safety.

Comments / 7

Lara McRae
1d ago

This man better not spend one second in jail. As a daughter of a late stage seven Alzheimer’s victim I have been looking at similar avenues that wouldn’t get me arrested. He is the love of my life but there’s just no way that he should be able to live like this anymore. If this guy needs some sort of financial assistance for representative counsel I will happily kick in

Genoa Hobson
20h ago

This is so sad. If he suffers from dementia it is likely he doesn't realize what he has done. I hope these old folks have family to come and take care of the situation.

