Thunder's Isaiah Roby: Rejoins starting five

Kevin Durant is one of the most vocal players when it comes to dealing with heckling fans. Durant was considered one of the NBA's most hated players when he left the Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors and received a fair degree of fan backlash. Since then, Durant made it a common practice to respond to heckling fans, both online and on the court.
The 1996 Draft class is arguably one of the greatest classes of all time. While many argue that the 1984 or 2003 Draft classes may be better, nothing can be taken away from the name value of this class. Headlined by Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant, it also featured players like Stephon Marbury, Ray Allen, Antoine Walker, Steve Nash, Peja Stojakovic, among others.
At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
After a stunning loss to Saint Peter’s in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Kentucky Wildcats fans want John Calipari to pack his bags and leave. Welcome to March Madness. Tonight’s show features Kentucky Wildcats fans calling for the dismissal of basketball coach John Calipari. After a stunning 85-79 overtime...
SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
The Los Angeles Lakers have fallen to 29-40, trending to be the worst record from any LeBron James team ever. A lot of the season's troubles have been blamed on Russell Westbrook, whose lackluster season has taken center-stage in LA. The attention has gotten worse after Russ air-balled a wide-open three-pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves and was mocked by Patrick Beverley and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Sixty-four teams were alive for the NCAA Tournament on Thursday morning, but an exciting first set First Round games has started narrowing the field. Still there's another full day of First Round action on Friday It's all part of a rollercoaster opening week that will see the field go from 68-teams on Tuesday to the Sweet 16 by Sunday night. So consider yourself warned: A basketball bonanza is upon us.
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Horton-Tucker suffered an ankle injury and will not return to Wednesday's clash with Minnesota. Horton-Tucker will finish Wednesday's game with 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 points in 9 minutes played.
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers keep struggling during the 2021/22 NBA season. They suffered another big defeat on Wednesday night, this time at the hands of the inspired Minnesota Timberwolves. The Purple and Gold visited Target Center trying to end their recent bad streak, but Karl-Anthony Towns picked things right where he left them and dropped 30 on the 17-time NBA champions.
Joel Embiid might be one of the best players in the league right now, but his journey in the NBA hasn't been easy. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar missed the first two seasons due to a foot injury. Although Embiid returned to the lineup in his third season, he only managed...
Grizzlies look to keep rolling Friday vs. Hungry Hawks: GAME NOTES Grizzlies look to keep rolling Friday vs. Hungry Hawks: GAME NOTES Grizzlies look to keep rolling Friday vs. Hungry Hawks: GAME NOTES Grizzlies look to keep rolling Friday vs. Hawks
Colonie High graduate Isaiah Powell gets to finish his college basketball career with a trip to Buffalo, the city where his life began. Powell, a Vermont senior forward, and the rest of the America East champion Catamounts will take on Arkansas in an NCAA Tournament first-round game at 9:20 p.m. Thursday at KeyBank Center to be televised on TNT.
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keita Bates-Diop (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bates-Diop has only played once in the Spurs' last five games. His absence creates additional minutes that can be allotted to Devin Vassell, Lonnie Walker, Josh Richardson, and Josh Primo. KBD...
Both the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder have kept the scorekeepers busy with 192 between them three quarters in. a win is still up for grabs for either team, but San Antonio is up 98-94 The Spurs have been riding high on the performance of point guard...
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (knee) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Stewart will resume his role at the five spot after Detroit's center was inactive for three games. In a tough matchup against a Heat unit ranked fifth in defensive rating, our models project Stewart to score 26.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $5,000.
Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. There was optimism that Bitadze would be able to return to the court Tuesday night. However, he has once again been ruled out of action due to a sore right foot, his second straight absence. Expect Jalen Smith to see added minutes again.
Comments / 0