ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Thunder's Theo Maledon: Coming off bench Wednesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Maledon will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Jeff...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Frank Vogel heaps praise on Lakers’ new signing

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Thunder#Spurs
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Patrick Beverley And Karl-Anthony Towns: "Nobody In The League Has Done Anything To Make Me Care About Their Trash Talk”

The Los Angeles Lakers have fallen to 29-40, trending to be the worst record from any LeBron James team ever. A lot of the season's troubles have been blamed on Russell Westbrook, whose lackluster season has taken center-stage in LA. The attention has gotten worse after Russ air-balled a wide-open three-pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves and was mocked by Patrick Beverley and Karl-Anthony Towns.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Wanted To Leave The Game And Didn't Want To Run Back For The Offensive Possession: "He Was Really Pissed Off"

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers keep struggling during the 2021/22 NBA season. They suffered another big defeat on Wednesday night, this time at the hands of the inspired Minnesota Timberwolves. The Purple and Gold visited Target Center trying to end their recent bad streak, but Karl-Anthony Towns picked things right where he left them and dropped 30 on the 17-time NBA champions.
NBA
CBS Sports

2022 NCAA Tournament bracket: College basketball scores, live stream by region, March Madness TV schedule

Sixty-four teams were alive for the NCAA Tournament on Thursday morning, but an exciting first set First Round games has started narrowing the field. Still there's another full day of First Round action on Friday It's all part of a rollercoaster opening week that will see the field go from 68-teams on Tuesday to the Sweet 16 by Sunday night. So consider yourself warned: A basketball bonanza is upon us.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Booker and Phoenix host DeRozan and the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (41-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (56-14, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan, meet when Phoenix and Chicago face off. Booker ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and DeRozan ranks sixth in the league averaging 27.9 points per game.
NBA
NBC Sports

Embiid listed as questionable for Sixers-Cavs matchup

The Sixers added Joel Embiid to their injury report at 12:30 p.m. ET as questionable with back soreness ahead of a Wednesday night game against the Cavs. Embiid fell hard following a fourth-quarter flagrant foul by JaMychal Green in the Sixers’ loss Monday to the Nuggets and appeared to grab his lower back area.
NBA
Tacoma News Tribune

Theo Pinson Explains How Mavs Bench ‘Got Into Rudy Gobert’s Head’

When the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz on March 7, among the top storylines after the game was Rudy Gobert's vocal displeasure with the conduct of Dallas' bench throughout the game. Gobert went as far as to say the Mavericks' bench said disrespectful things that would never be said...
NBA
CBS Sports

Magic's Moritz Wagner: Double-doubles off bench

Wagner registered 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 150-108 loss to the Nets. Wagner scored in double figures off the bench for a third straight contest and grabbed a team-high 11 boards en route to his second double-double of the campaign. Since returning March 4 following a nearly month-long absence due to a rib injury, Wager has averaged 13.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 18.5 minutes over the Magic's last six contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Will come off bench

McGruder will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Magic. McGruder got the start in place of Cade Cunningham (illness) on Tuesday against Miami, but the Pistons will pivot to Killian Hayes as Cunningham's replacement Thursday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Out again Wednesday

Williams (knee) is out Wednesday against the Spurs. Williams last played on Valentine's Day and has since been out due to a left ankle sprain. The Thunder are presumably in no rush to get him back.
NBA
numberfire.com

Thunder starting Aaron Wiggins (illness) on Wednesday, Theo Maledon to bench

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Wiggins will return to the court after a two-game absence with an illness. In a matchup against a Spurs' team ranked 20th in defensive rating, our models project Wiggins to score 21.7 FanDuel points.
NBA
WREG

No Morant, no problem for Grizzlies in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Desmond Bane scored 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. had 19 and the Memphis Grizzlies rolled without All-Star Ja Morant, beating the Indiana Pacers 135-102. De’Anthony Melton added 18 points while Morant sat out with back soreness. The Grizzlies made the decision to hold him out after he went through pregame warmups. It was […]
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Patty Mills: Coming off bench Tuesday

Mills will come off the bench Tuesday against the Magic, Christian Arnold of the Associated Press reports. Goran Dragic will remain in the starting lineup with Kyrie Irving, and Mills will come off the bench to pack a punch with the second unit. As a reserve, he's averaged 9.8 points, 2.3 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 24.5 minutes but seems likely to see more action since Seth Curry (ankle) and Cam Thomas (back) are sidelined.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy