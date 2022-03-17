Thunder's Theo Maledon: Coming off bench Wednesday

Wagner registered 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 150-108 loss to the Nets. Wagner scored in double figures off the bench for a third straight contest and grabbed a team-high 11 boards en route to his second double-double of the campaign. Since returning March 4 following a nearly month-long absence due to a rib injury, Wager has averaged 13.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 18.5 minutes over the Magic's last six contests.
Comments / 0