Vermillion, SD

Local bars, restaurants prepare for St. Patrick’s Day

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 1 day ago

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — Saint Patrick’s Day is a big day for bars and restaurants.

Everything from the food, drinks and staff need to built up for one of the biggest nights out of the year.

St. Paddy’s Day includes safety reminders alongside fun

According to Nielsen IQ, St. Patrick’s Day is the highest-grossing day for bars and restaurants. KCAU 9 spoke with a local bar owner to find out what that means to them.

So special events and holidays gets a lot of people out of the house, go downtown, drink, have some fun, brings a lot of people to Vermillion that haven’t been here before to come hang out, part and just see what downtown Vermillion is all about,” said Patrick Masur.

In that same study by Neilsen, its expected that alcohol sales jump more than 150% this year.

