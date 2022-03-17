James Lenox House Association to Honor “Power Couple” Roxanne Donovan of Great Ink Communications & Tom Scarangello of Thornton Tomasetti, JLHA Champion Nancy Rabstejnek Nichols of Interpublic Group at Gala in June
The James Lenox House Association (JLHA), comprised of James Lenox House and Carnegie East House, New York City’s not-for-profit independent and enriched living communities for older adults, will honor three exceptional New Yorkers, each of whom has demonstrated a significant commitment to the needs of older adults, at its Spring Blossoms...rew-online.com
Comments / 0