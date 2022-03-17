1 man dies after motorcycle crashes in Goffstown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Key figures for a war half a world away, President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping spoke for nearly two hours on Friday as the White House looked to deter Beijing from providing military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. China’s Foreign...
Russia on Friday hit back at President Biden after he called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “murderous dictator.”. In a St. Patrick’s Day address Thursday, Biden said countries were “standing together against a murderous dictator, a pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine.”
KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, March 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's food supply system is falling apart under Russia's invasion, with infrastructure destroyed and shops and warehouses growing empty, the United Nations said on Friday. Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands found refuge far...
Moderna announced on Thursday that it had asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization for a second booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for all adults. Moderna said in a press release that it requested the authorization for all adults with the intent that health care...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted overwhelmingly Thursday to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, preparing for President Joe Biden to enact higher tariffs on more products and further weaken the Russian economy in response to its military assault on Ukraine. The U.S. has already taken steps...
Film icon Arnold Schwarzenegger told Russians in a video posted on social media Thursday they’re being lied to about the war in Ukraine and accused President Vladimir Putin of sacrificing Russian soldiers’ lives for his own ambitions. Schwarzenegger is hugely popular in Russia, and apparently also with Putin....
March 17 (Reuters) - S&P on Thursday lowered Russia's rating to 'CC' from 'CCC-', as the country reported difficulties meeting debt payments due on its dollar-denominated 2023 and 2043 Eurobonds. Russia's payment woes stem from international sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the ratings agency said. The sanctions have reduced...
The “King of Staten Island” will no longer be making his first out-of-this-world appearance. “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson was scheduled to fly to the edge of space next week on a rocket and capsule by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
While hundreds of well-known companies like McDonald's and Coca-Cola are shutting down or suspending their operations in Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, a Kansas-based oil, gas and manufacturing giant is sitting tight for now. Koch Industries, whose subsidiary Guardian Industries operates two glass-manufacturing plants in Russia...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Call him a disappointed extrovert. President Joe Biden had to settle for meeting virtually Thursday with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin after the visiting leader’s positive test for COVID-19 scrambled plans to mark St. Patrick’s Day at the White House. “I’m really deeply...
