Man Convicted Of Murdering Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon Faces More Jail Time For Second Crime

BOSTON (CBS) – The man convicted of murdering a Yarmouth police sergeant has been convicted of another crime.

A jury convicted Thomas Latanowich on charges of mayhem and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The conviction stems from a jail fight in November 2018 that resulted in an inmate’s ear being partially severed. Prosecutors say the assault happened while Latanowich was awaiting trial for the murder of Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon.

Latanowich is already serving a life sentence, but will face upwards of 12 more years in prison.