Hood Cyberattack May Mean Milk Shortage For School Lunches

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. (CBS) – At least one local school will be serving juice or water with school lunches after Hood Dairy was the victim of a cyberattack.

Hood is the largest producer of milk in 8-ounce packaging, the containers served in schools. The cyberattack disrupted manufacturing over the weekend, a Hood spokesperson confirmed.

“I am happy to report that our plants are getting up and running as our Information Technology teams continue to work to resolve network issues,” the spokesperson said, adding that Hood is working with customers affected by the issue.

ConVal School District in Peterborough, New Hampshire said it is expecting that there will be a milk shortage for school lunch programs and the district will offer most meals with juice or water as a substitute.