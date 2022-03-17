ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peterborough, NH

Hood Cyberattack May Mean Milk Shortage For School Lunches

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YeNMb_0ehREhpW00

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. (CBS) – At least one local school will be serving juice or water with school lunches after Hood Dairy was the victim of a cyberattack.

Hood is the largest producer of milk in 8-ounce packaging, the containers served in schools. The cyberattack disrupted manufacturing over the weekend, a Hood spokesperson confirmed.

“I am happy to report that our plants are getting up and running as our Information Technology teams continue to work to resolve network issues,” the spokesperson said, adding that Hood is working with customers affected by the issue.

ConVal School District in Peterborough, New Hampshire said it is expecting that there will be a milk shortage for school lunch programs and the district will offer most meals with juice or water as a substitute.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Cambridge Shelter Helps Residents In Need Dress For Success With Clothing Exchange Program

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Tough times happen to everybody. It’s what you learn from it that matters. Paris Swindle is the co-director of the Green Street Shelter in Cambridge. “A fire of my home took place and that was an ordeal and I got to understand what that was all about, not having a place to live,” Swindle said. At Green Street Shelter, they are making sure those tough times don’t define you. That’s where Natalie Logan, the shelter’s coordinator, comes in. “Some people just need to be loved, they just want to know that they are loved. So with that being said, let’s come...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Families Question Culture, Curriculum At Mystic Valley Regional Charter School

MALDEN (CBS) – It is hard to argue with Mystic Valley Regional Charter School’s academic success. With its high test scores and graduation rates, Mystic Valley is ranked one of the best schools in the country. “There’s a lot of commonality between what the students are learning,” said Alex Dan, Superintendent of the school. “As a school of choice, and this speaks to the mission and the charter of the school as well, we as a school, consistent with what we see out of the founding documents of the country, the Declaration and the US Constitution, those core tenants of our...
MALDEN, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
48K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy