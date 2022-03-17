ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Involvement of Von Miller with a Surprising New Team

Blogging Big Blue
Blogging Big Blue
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Will Von Miller join the Los Angeles Rams or the Denver Broncos again? What if the correct answer is neither?. According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Dallas Cowboys are...

www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Davante Adams Rejected Big Offer: NFL World Reacts

The Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Davante Adams reportedly aren’t close on their contract negotiations. “Packers offered Davante Adams over $23M per year – highest ever for a WR – but declined it,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz said. “The NFLPA’s ‘new money average’ says the highest ever is DeAndre Hopkins at over $27M. However, that was 2 extra years added to a 3-year deal and has skewed market significantly.”
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Considering Trade With Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller sends message to Bills fans on Instagram

The Buffalo Bills featured a top-tier defense in 2021 which recently grew even stronger thanks to their recent signing of linebacker Von Miller. The Bills defense was already elite and the Miller acquisition only makes them more intimidating. It will be quite the change for Miller, given the fact that he has only played in Denver and Los Angeles in his career.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots, Bucs Agree To Trade: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots sent Tom Brady some interior line help on Tuesday. Per NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo, the Bucs are acquiring offensive guard Shaq Mason. Mason was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2015. He made 98 starts in New England’s trenches, helping pave the way for two of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl titles. The move couldn’t come at a better time, after Tampa Bay lost Ali Marpet to retirement and Alex Cappa to Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Ed Werder
Yardbarker

Rams reportedly working on re-signing eight-time Pro Bowl LB Von Miller

After seeing defensive end Randy Gregory pull a switcheroo and decide to go to the Denver Broncos, it was reported on Tuesday that the Dallas Cowboys were "doing due diligence" on future Hall-of-Famer Von Miller. However, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com and NFL Network, Miller could very well end up staying with the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
iheart.com

Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Jameis Winston

Free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston has reportedly had conversations with both the Saints and Colts this offseason, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. The Saints reportedly made an offer earlier this offseason, but they’re also one of the final teams in the running to land Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Despite the...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Rams#Espn#American Football#Texas A M University#Cowboys
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
The Spun

Von Miller Has Interest In Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this offseason, Los Angeles Rams defensive end/outside linebacker Von Miller talked about his free agency plans. During a conversation with NFL insider Josina Anderson, Miller revealed that he’s focused on re-signing with the Los Angeles Rams. However, he did leave the door open for going elsewhere. “I want...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
WGRZ TV

Bills sign Von Miller, OJ Howard

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's no secret the Super Bowl window is open in Buffalo. The Bills clearly intend to open the door and walk through. The team confirmed that it is signing elite pass rusher Von Miller. NFL.com reports the deal is for six years and $120 million.
NFL
Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
49
Followers
665
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy