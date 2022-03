A Montrose home owned by former Houston Astros shortstop and free agent Carlos Correa has gone on the market for $1,599,000. The 3,657-square-foot house is technically in Rosemont Heights, part of the broader Montrose area. It’s a modern-style home with three bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms and was purchased by Correa in August 2017, just a couple of months before the Astros won the 2017 World Series and he — in post-game interviews — dropped to one knee and proposed to his then-girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez, the 2016 Miss Texas USA.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO