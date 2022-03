This month saw auto manufacturer BMW take over ownership and control of Alpina, the aftermarket BMW tuning company that has been closely associated with the Bavarian carmaker for decades. It's unclear exactly how things will change for Alpina post-2025, as electrification will likely be introduced at that time, but until then, the tuning company still has a number of exciting, electrification-free products on offer. Among them is the Alpina B4 Gran Coupe, essentially Alpina's more powerful version of the regular BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe. We first caught spy shots of this new model in August last year, with updated images arriving two months later, and now it's almost ready to be revealed.

