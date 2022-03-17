Woman charged with distributing fentanyl, resulting in high school student's death

One person has been charged with distributing fentanyl resulting in death after a juvenile girl overdosed and died at school.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, Alexis Nicole Wilkins allegedly distributed a fentanyl pill to two juvenile females in the Citadel Mall parking lot on or around Dec. 2, 2021.

According to the affidavit, the girls consumed some of the fentanyl in a bathroom at Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs and shared it with the third girl who overdosed and later died at the hospital.

"This is a tragic and heartbreaking event. Colorado Springs School District 11 shares our collective condolences for the family for the loss of their child. In an effort to be more proactive in the face of this crisis, the District is working to bring more widespread awareness and knowledge of the dangers of fentanyl to hopefully save more lives in the future because the loss of one child is one too many," District 11 said in a statement.

The district told News 5 that they are working hard to address the fentanyl crisis with a campaign called "Fake and Fatal," which will help educate parents, students, and staff.

Wilkins made her first court appearance in Denver on March 16 where she was advised by a Federal Magistrate Judge advised her of the pending charge against her.

Distribution of fentanyl carries a potential penalty of no less than 20 years and up to life in prison with a fine of no more than $1,000,000 and no less than three years of supervised release.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Colorado Springs Police Department Metro, Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence Unit, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office participated in the investigation.

Read the full affidavit here:



