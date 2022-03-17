ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

COD estimates Palm Springs campus could be built by at least 2026-27

By Jesus Reyes
 1 day ago
On Friday, the College of the Desert board of trustees will meet to discuss bond measures, as well as future projects such as the Palm Springs campus.

COD's Palm Springs campus has been in development since 2004 with almost $1 billion raised in tax revenue for construction, according to Palm Springs city spokeswoman Amy Blaisdell.

The proposed campus has been the source of controversy due to its long delay, even prompting the city's mayor to call in during a COD board meeting last year to voice the community's concerns.

The agenda for Friday's meeting outlines the college's timeline for the Palm Springs campus. According to the college, the project could take an additional 4.5 to 5 years before it's complete.

Construction would begin sometime in 2024 or 2025, following a few more years of a feasibility examination, design & development, and additional approval.

COD Project Update (3/18/22)

The Palm Springs campus is set to be built on the land formerly known as the Palm Springs mall, located right across the street from Palm Springs High School on E Tahquitz Canyon Way and S Farrell Drive.

Original plans had construction on the campus starting in 2023.

The controversy surrounding the delays heated up after COD abandoned plans to build Roadrunner Motors , the college's automotive training facility, in Cathedral City. The Cathedral City expansion was in development for at least two years before the school suddenly announced that the plans were scrapped, shocking even city leaders .

“It is concerning to learn that College of the Desert has unilaterally decided, without any advanced consultation with local officials, staff or the public, to move funding away from the long-planned Roadrunner Motors project"

- Then-Cathedral City Mayor Raymond Gregory

In December, News Channel 3 I-Team Investigator Jeff Stahl spoke one-on-one with COD President/Superintendent Dr. Martha Garcia about the delays. Garcia began her tenure in August 2021, about two months before the controversy surrounding west valley project.

Garcia told Jeff Stahl that she came in expecting a number of projects to be underway, but they weren’t, at least not to the extent she’d expected.

COD's latest Palm Springs campus report continues to assure that the campus will be built.

COD is committed to this project and we still plan to focus the campus on the academic areas of Hospitality, Culinary Arts, Film, Media, Digital Arts, Healthcare, and Sustainability; plus, we will consider if other programs should be offered and any needed general education classes

- College of the Desert Palm Springs Development Project Update (3/18/22)

We'll have more coverage of the COD's project plans presentation on Friday. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Development in the valley is exploding, but is affordable housing left behind?

The price for homes in the Coachella Valley is skyrocketing, as are concerns about affordable housing options. The median price of an existing, single-family home in Riverside County was $605,030 in February, up from $590,000 in January and$519,500 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported today. Statewide, the average median home price rose The post Development in the valley is exploding, but is affordable housing left behind? appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Affordable housing crisis amplifies as more luxury developments come to the valley

When the news broke last month The Walt Disney Company was developing a master-planned residential community in Rancho Mirage, many were excited about the magic of Disney popping up right in our own backyard. But for others, it exacerbated existing concerns about affordable housing and where people who work at such luxury resorts can live. The post Affordable housing crisis amplifies as more luxury developments come to the valley appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

In-depth: Childcare crisis in Coachella Valley

For many families in the Coachella Valley, having access to safe and affordable childcare has become rare within the last few years. Riverside County currently has a team called First Five. It's part of a state program that helps its community's service partners make sure young children and their families have the support they need. The post In-depth: Childcare crisis in Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

BNP Paribas Open: Local Battalion Chief honored for decades of service in Riverside County

Matthew Kotz has spent nearly his whole life serving the community. But tonight, it was the community's turn to honor Kotz. During the women's quarterfinal match, the BNP Paribas Open had a celebrating heroes feature played on the video board for Kotz. Not just 🎾 celebration inside Stadium 1 today - @BNPPARIBASOPEN honored local Battalion The post BNP Paribas Open: Local Battalion Chief honored for decades of service in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
