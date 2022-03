Did you know that five West Point cadets recently overdosed on Fentanyl during Spring break here in Florida?. Police reported last Friday that six West Point cadets in Fort Lauderdale were hospitalized after overdosing on Fentanyl. Lt. Col. Beth Smith, the West Point director of public affairs and communications reported that only 5 of the individuals involved in the overdose were actual cadets from the military academy.

