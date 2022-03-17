ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

Police seek suspect who stole giant M&M character display

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
Police in Warren County, New Jersey are searching for a man accused of stealing a large M&M character display outside of a local candy shop.

Police say the incident happened on March 12 around 1 a.m. in Hackettstown.

A man is seen on a security video walking past Tracy’s Candy Shoppe on Main Street. As he passes by the display, the man is seen picking up the display and walking away.

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300.

