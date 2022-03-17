ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Two Bakersfield high schools go on lockdown

By Marco Torrez
KGET
KGET
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K3f1m_0ehRBFYl00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Two schools in Bakersfield went into lockdown.

Reports of fights and criminal activity sparked an immediate need to shut the doors as Bakersfield Police were on the scene.

Bakersfield High School put on lockdown . Centennial High School put on lockout . Both of these schools are now open but at 3:00p.m. BHS on high alert as dozens of Bakersfield Police secure the area.

BHS went into lockdown as a fight broke out at the Shell gas station right next to the school on H and California streets.

Fight near BHS campus prompts brief lockdown

BPD said the suspect was later taken into custody at Beale Park.

Now, an eye-witness from the park said the person taken into custody had a pellet gun, and pulled it out during the altercation. At first the witness thought it was a real gun but quickly realized it wasn’t.

Centennial Highschool was placed on a lockout because Bakersfield police were on a foot pursuit for an alleged catalytic convert thief in the area.

BPD involved in foot chase near Centennial High School

Each suspect was taken into custody and both schools are now back open.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

