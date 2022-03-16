WATCH NOW: John Pugliese discusses Texas A&M missing the NCAA tournament

Ohio State men’s basketball forward Kyle Young will not return to Sunday’s second round NCAA Tournament game against Villanova. Young, who has suffered multiple concussions over the past year, suffered a blow to the head in the second half of Sunday’s game. CBS’s cameras made sure to...
PITTSBURGH — Alfonso Plummer had never played in an NCAA Tournament before. But with the game on the line Friday, the graduate transfer from Utah was tasked with saving a sinking Illinois offense from disaster. The Illini started 0-for-9 from 3 and were down double digits in the second half to 13-seed Chattanooga with the end of the season looking them straight in the face.
Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
An NCAA swimmer who finished one spot out of the finals in the 500 meter freestyle, which was won by Lia Thomas, has released a statement. Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy, a two-time ACC champion and All-American, finished in 17th in the qualifying of the 500 meter freestyle. Only the top 16 finishers made it to the finals.
Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
Bryson DeChambeau’s comeback could begin next week. The eight-time TOUR winner is in the field for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, which begins Wednesday at Austin Country Club. Injuries have kept DeChambeau off the PGA TOUR since he missed the cut Farmers Insurance Open in late January.
Two ESPN announcers paused coverage of a women’s basketball match in protest of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay bill.”To begin the second half of the game between South Carolina and Howard, the sport network’s Carolyn Peck and Courtney Lyle instead talked about their solidarity with Disney employees over Florida House Bill 157. ESPN has been owned by Disney since 1996.“Normally at this time we would take a look back at the first half,” Lyle said instead of introducing the second half action.“But there are things bigger than basketball that need to be addressed at this time. Our friends our family,...
