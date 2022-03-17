Bees escape from transport truck after Buckman Bridge crash, swarms nearby cars

Bees on the Buckman Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol told Action News Jax bees escaped from a hive transport truck after being caught in traffic due to an earlier crash on the Buckman Bridge during rush hour.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened on the bridge at around 5 p.m., with no injuries reported, including any bee stings.

Officials state that when beehives are transported, the hives themselves are not fully sealed. The bees stay inside during transit due to the movement of the vehicle.

Causes such as fumes from neighboring car exhaust or the multitude of cars may have caused them to leave and swarm nearby vehicles.

Photos were taken around 6 p.m. by drivers stuck in the traffic showcasing the bees’ behavior:

