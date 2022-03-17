ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Family fined more than $700 for freeing fox from trap

By Darcy Spears
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LNyBD_0ehR9eJv00

A local family who freed a fox from a steel trap has been fined by the state and threatened with arrest after 13 Investigates shared their story.

It's a gross misdemeanor in the state of Nevada to disturb somebody else's trap.

But when we spoke to the Nevada Division of Wildlife for our original story , NDOW confirmed they'd investigated and did not issue criminal citations.

That changed over the weekend, sparking a call for the governor to intervene.

Bobby Vaske and Jessica Manners happened upon a trapped fox while hiking in January with their two children and their two dogs.

PREVIOUS: Family frees fox after their dog is nearly caught in a leg-hold trap

One of the dogs set off a second trap but was unharmed.

The family rescued the fox from the baited trap, which had been placed just outside its den.

In the wake of our story, PETA gave the family its Compassionate Action Award.

But days later — and nearly two months after the incident — game wardens showed up at the family's home.

Bobby Vaske said the wardens told him they were getting a lot of pressure from the trapping community to arrest the couple, but instead, the wardens issued two citations totaling more than $700.

Vaske says they were told because the fox was caught in the trap, the animal was the trapper's personal property.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas family who freed fox from trap honored by PETA

PETA sent a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak calling for a ban on steel-jaw traps throughout the state. The animal welfare organization calls leg-hold traps "medieval devices that have no place in the 21st century."

The group has also asked the governor to revoke the fines assessed to the Vaske family.

We reached out to Sisolak's office about PETA's letter and were told, "The Governor's Office has no additional comment beyond what has already been offered by NDOW."

Comments / 15

Claudia B. Modie
1d ago

These animals belong to everyone!The traps should be illegal!Ridiculous!If they belong to the trappers then they should be charged with animal cruelty!FNG BULLIES🤬

Reply
22
Eileen Rex
1d ago

Why is this even legal in Nevada? Whoever belongs to that trap can’t be hunting for food. This is cruel and inhuman treatment of animals. Trapping should be banned unless it is a safe trap to catch a lost animal. Stop the trapping in Nevada. Stop the killing of coyotes in Nevada.

Reply
15
MB91
1d ago

how barbaric that these traps are still legal. I would've freed the fox and gladly accepted them fines

Reply
20
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
KTNV 13 Action News

Motorcycle safety: Tips for avoiding crashes

It was a deadly week for motorcycle riders in the Las Vegas valley with three serious crashes involving motorcycles since Sunday -- two of which were deadly. A ride instructor tells 13 Action News they've seen an increase in people looking to ride and they share tips for how to keep riders safe.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trapping#Dog#The Trap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy