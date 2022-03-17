ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Idol’ Contestant With Incredibly Deep Voice Crushes Toby Keith’s “Beer For My Horses” On Completely Different Show

By Brady Cox
 1 day ago
This kid’s voice is UNREAL.

Last week, 20-year-old Luke Taylor shook us to the core with his baby face and unbelievably deep singing voice, singing Johnny Cash’s “Ring Of Fire” on American Idol.

Seriously, the kid’s voice would make Josh Turner and Sam Elliott jealous.

Although the guy has a kickass voice, if he doesn’t make it in country music, he has one helluva future in radio or broadcasting.

Of course, we aren’t to Hollywood week yet on American Idol, so we have absolutely no clue where Taylor will end up, but that being said, I came across this video of the college student performing at another singing competition.

Now I’ll admit, I have no idea what the hell this show is, but it’s called I Can See Your Voice and it apparently airs (or aired) on FOX.

Taylor put on one hell of a rendition of Toby Keith and Willie Nelson’s hit, “Beer For My Horses,” and the judges were losing their minds.

He starts off with a blank stare into the crowd, and you can visibly see the judges are confused… and then once the music kicks in, he delivers one epic performance.

Slick mullet too…

And here’s that original American Idol debut.

Comments / 48

blanche
1d ago

No doubt about it, this young man has a career... He probably already has them standing in line waiting to sign him...He has a great broadcasting voice...also back up voice, as well as singing......

Reply(5)
26
La Dawn Ahlborn
16h ago

He needs to do 16 Tons by Ten Erie Ford...or how bout Poke Salad Annie? Wow.....that would be awesome.

Reply(2)
7
TMaze
1d ago

Awesome. Whether singing or doing that presentation it’s a winner

Reply
10
Taste of Country

‘American Idol': Viral Star Luke Taylor’s Johnny Cash Cover Leaves Judges Speechless [Watch]

When Scotty McCreery auditioned for Season 10 of American Idol, he gained popularity for having a deep voice. Now, the reality TV singing competition has just found another contestant with quite possibly an even deeper set of pipes. Luke Taylor stunned the judges with his low range when he auditioned by singing a Johnny Cash classic on Sunday night (March 6).
THEATER & DANCE
Whiskey Riff

Kid’s Viral Cover Of “I Walk The Line” Has Fans Convinced He’s The Ghost Of Johnny Cash

I’m not a believer in reincarnation, but there has to be some Johnny Cash blood in this kid’s body somewhere. Andrew Logan Hensley has been known to sing a Cash cover or two, and to say the kid sounds like and resembles him is a bit of an understatement. Late last year, we saw him post a clip of him covering The Man In Black’s 1956 hit, “I Walk The Line,” and it had us all believing in ghosts.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton After Performing Alongside George Strait: “Made The Hairs On My Arm Stand Up”

For a country music singer, even one as incredible as Chris Stapleton is, singing with George Strait is about as good as it gets. And for a country music fans, Chris Stapleton singing with George Strait is also about as good as it gets. Back in 2017, Chris and George and a ton of other superstars got together to raise money for Hurricane Harvey victims at a benefit concert called Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief.  The special […] The post Chris Stapleton After Performing Alongside George Strait: “Made The Hairs On My Arm Stand Up” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

After Lengthy Divorce Battle With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Is Making A Big Change

Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock may be officially divorcing, but the details have taken some time to smooth out. Of course, for anyone, ending a marriage can be a tremendous life change, especially for a star of Clarkson’s magnitude. Yet, splitting from her partner isn’t the only change the Voice coach has decided to make in her life.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
iheart.com

Luke Bryan Believes He Found The Next Miranda Lambert On 'American Idol'

Luke Bryan immediately beamed with an ear-to-ear smile when Huntergirl delivered her rendition of a Rascal Flatts song for her historic American Idol audition — and the country giant hailed her “a new age Miranda Lambert.”. Hunter Wolkonowski, 23, introduced herself as Huntergirl when she stepped into her...
CELEBRITIES
Herald Chronicle

Whiskey Riff

Outsider.com

Whiskey Riff

