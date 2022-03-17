‘American Idol’ Contestant With Incredibly Deep Voice Crushes Toby Keith’s “Beer For My Horses” On Completely Different Show

This kid’s voice is UNREAL.

Last week, 20-year-old Luke Taylor shook us to the core with his baby face and unbelievably deep singing voice, singing Johnny Cash’s “Ring Of Fire” on American Idol.

Seriously, the kid’s voice would make Josh Turner and Sam Elliott jealous.

Although the guy has a kickass voice, if he doesn’t make it in country music, he has one helluva future in radio or broadcasting.

Of course, we aren’t to Hollywood week yet on American Idol, so we have absolutely no clue where Taylor will end up, but that being said, I came across this video of the college student performing at another singing competition.

Now I’ll admit, I have no idea what the hell this show is, but it’s called I Can See Your Voice and it apparently airs (or aired) on FOX.

Taylor put on one hell of a rendition of Toby Keith and Willie Nelson’s hit, “Beer For My Horses,” and the judges were losing their minds.

He starts off with a blank stare into the crowd, and you can visibly see the judges are confused… and then once the music kicks in, he delivers one epic performance.

Slick mullet too…

And here’s that original American Idol debut.