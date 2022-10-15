ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showtime’s Latest Deal Gets You a Full Month of Streaming for Free

By John Lonsdale
There’s probably a good chance a friend recently told you that you “have to watch Yellowjackets !” (which you do), or that new Sheryl Crow doc that premiered on Showtime . The good news is that, even if you don’t already have a subscription, there are now a ton of ways you can start streaming Showtime online for free.

But is a Showtime subscription worth it? Here, we break down everything you need to know about getting Showtime, the latest Showtime deals and offers, and how to stream it with a free trial on any of your devices.

How Much Is a Showtime Subscription?

If you’re considering getting a Showtime subscription, a monthly package costs $10.99 each month, or $99 for an annual subscription. That said, Showtime customers who sign up for a subscription right now can get a 30-day free trial and then pay $3.99 each month for their first three months of the membership.

This is the best Showtime streaming offer we’ve seen. Keep in mind that Showtime says this a limited-time deal, so the price could change without notice.

Buy Showtime Subscription $3.99/3 Months

Does Showtime Have a Free Trial?

Yes, Showtime offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. To get Showtime for free, you simply add your billing information through the site, and the promo code automatically gets applied to your account so you can start streaming free. Watch Showtime free for a month and cancel or continue on to get the $3.99 for three-month promotion after your month-long trial is up.

But that’s not the only way you can save and watch Showtime at home. Read on for more ways to get Showtime as a bundle deal (and save yourself some cash in the long run).

Buy 30-Day Free Trial Showtime

Can You Get Showtime Free with Prime Video?

If you want to get Showtime with Prime Video, you can get both as part of a bundle through Amazon. Right now, you can get Showtime for a free 7-day trial and Amazon Prime free for 30 days . Once the trials are over, your Showtime subscription jumps to $10.99 per month, and your Prime subscription will cost $14.99 per month.

Buy Free Showtime Trial Prime Video

Can You Watch Showtime Free on Hulu?

Yes, you can get a 7-day free trial to Showtime through your standard Hulu streaming subscription. But after the trial period, you’ll pay the regular monthly Showtime subscription fee of $10.99.

Buy Free Showtime Trial Hulu

Best Showtime Deals, Promo Codes, Offers

Along with trying Showtime out for free with your go-to streaming services like Prime Video or Hulu, there are even more deals and bundles you might want to consider.

Free Trial: The best Showtime deal right now is through the Showtime site. Showtime currently offers a 30-day free trial, plus a budget-saving discount of just $3.99 for three months following your trial, instead of the regular $10.99 monthly rate. This trial lets you stream series including episodes of Dexter , Billions , Yellowjackets , and Super Pumped .

Paramount + Showtime: Another way to save and get Showtime for a discount? You can get a Paramount+ and Showtime bundle . Paramount+ offers an Essential ($11.99/month) and Premium package ($14.99/month), both of which include Showtime. Test out both with a 7-day free trial now before you sign up.

Buy Showtime Free Trial Paramount+

Which Shows Are on Showtime?

Along with recent releases like the first seasons of Super Pumped and Yellowjackets , Showtime subscribers can watch entire seasons and episodes from series like Dexter: New Blood , The L Word , Desus & Mero , Shameless , and a ton of other hit shows, both old and new.

It’s also a great way to stream new movie releases online like After Yang and Mainstream , and even documentaries, including the Oscar-nominated Attica and the upcoming music doc Sheryl , which premieres May 6. Sports fans, meantime, also have plenty to watch on Showtime, including upcoming boxing fights and a variety of sports docs.

Comments / 0

