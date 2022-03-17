Man who critically hurt SHPD officer while fleeing from police gets nine years, four months in state prison

A Long Beach resident who rammed through a car dealership gate, seriously injuring a Signal Hill police officer in the process, was sentenced last Wednesday to nine years and four months in state prison, according to the district attorney’s office

Ricky Odell Allison, 26, pleaded no contest earlier this month to one count each of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, driving someone’s vehicle without their consent, an act that is more commonly known as joyriding, and mayhem, court records show.

He was also ordered to pay restitution to each of the victims, according to the DA’s office.

Allison was arrested in February last year after police identified him as the man who jumped a car dealership fence and left an officer in critical condition before attempting to flee the scene in an SUV Escalade.

Authorities last year said Allison recklessly drove the car through the dealership before crashing through a gate and striking a SHPD officer who was chasing him on foot. Police lost sight of Allison who eventually crashed the car near the 6700 block of Gaviota Ave in North Long Beach.

He was arrested just before 9 p.m. by the Long Beach Police Department, inmate records show.

At the time of his arrest, Allison also had outstanding warrants for grand theft auto, tampering with a vehicle, petty theft and violating the terms of his release from jail, according to the LBPD.

The officer injured was identified through court records as Christopher Brancke. A four-year veteran of the force, Brancke suffered severe damage to his face, including his tongue and eye, during the accident, according to a felony complaint record.

“We have been in contact with the officer’s family and we will be providing support to them while our officer receives the medical care he needs,” Signal Hill Police Chief Christopher M. Nunley said in a statement last year. “This incident reminds us all of the dangers that law enforcement officers face on a daily basis, and we ask the public to keep our officer in their thoughts and prayers.”

