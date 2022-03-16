Rep. Jan Schakowsky: ‘This is not going to end well for Vladimir Putin. This was a mistake’
Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (D-IL-9) joins John Williams to talk about Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s address before Congress today and what the U.S. can do to continue supporting Ukraine.More Russia-Ukraine Crisis coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
