Rep. Jan Schakowsky: ‘This is not going to end well for Vladimir Putin. This was a mistake’

By Pete Zimmerman
 3 days ago

Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (D-IL-9) joins John Williams to talk about Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s address before Congress today and what the U.S. can do to continue supporting Ukraine.

