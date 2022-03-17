ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Licorice Pizza,’ Will Smith Feted at National Board of Review Awards

By Christy Piña
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32KHZr_0ehR9EZ900

Several of this season’s awards contenders descended upon New York City’s Cipriani 42nd St. on Tuesday night for the 2022 National Board of Review Awards, less than two weeks away from Hollywood’s biggest night.

Paul Thomas Anderson ’s Licorice Pizza came into the ceremony with three NBR awards under its belt for best breakthrough performances for Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, directing for Anderson and film of the year.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Licorice Pizza co-star Bradley Cooper presented Haim and Hoffman with their award and sang their praises, saying the young stars bring complete and utter joy to all of those around them.

“Both of them [are], independently and in tandem, each completely idiosyncratic individually but synchronistic at the same time together,” Cooper said. “How lucky we are that Paul Thomas Anderson recognized this, and he invited them to help illuminate this rapturous film with that joy. If they are any guidepost to what this next generation has in store for us, I think we’re in pretty good hands.”

In their acceptance speech, Haim and Hoffman took turns addressing the crowd in Midtown Manhattan, filled with Oscar hopefuls including Will Smith , Aunjanue Ellis , Ciarán Hinds and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. Haim shared a story she once vowed to keep close to the vest, about the first day she and Hoffman filmed with Cooper and being so nervous Anderson had to calm them down.

“Paul said, ‘Don’t forget this. You were built for this,’ and that’s all we needed to hear,” Haim said. Hoffman closed out their acceptance speech with, “You never know who you’re gonna meet or who’s gonna change your life forever. We now know that Paul, Alana and I will forever be stuck-together pieces. Thank you again to the National Board of Review, we hope we can come back every year.”

Chris Rock took the stage to present the award for best director to Anderson, performing a mini stand-up set in which he joked about everything from Anderson never casting him in anything to Smith being “fucking great” to not being asked to host the 2022 Oscars.

“What does Paul Thomas Anderson do in a global pandemic? Well, what does he do? What most people wouldn’t do,” Rock said. “He shoots Licorice Pizza. Licorice Pizza was probably the best movie I saw this year. I only saw about four movies this year. So, it’s a good thing I’m not hosting the Oscars this year.”

Before bringing Anderson up to accept the best film award, Julianne Moore opened up about working with the director on Boogie Nights and Magnolia and how he’s not as intense to work with as people think, calling him exuberant, excitable and generous.

“He loves what you do, and he loves what he does and working with him just makes you feel totally alive,” Moore said. “And that’s really how I felt about watching Licorice Pizza . It just made me feel alive.”

Among the other winners of the night were Encanto for best animated feature, Summer of Soul for documentary, The Harder They Fall for ensemble, Rachel Zegler for actress, Smith for actor, Ellis for supporting actress and Hinds for supporting actor. A shared sentiment for many of the winners, presenters and attendees was the joy of being out on the town with their fellow colleagues and friends, some for the first time in over two years.

In his acceptance speech for best actor, Smith gave a special shoutout to Richard Williams, Venus and Serena Williams’ father, whom he portrays in King Richard, and his tight, red, short shorts.

“Richard Williams has ignited a fire within me,” Smith said. “I’ve never felt more clear as an actor. I’ve never felt more clear in my life as a human, and what I want to do and want to be able to touch people and wanting to be able to move people.”

He continued, “That fire is fragile, it’s like that creative energy, that joy of going into the world and wanting to do something positive,” as he celebrated being able “to be a part of something that’s making people smile, to be able to tell Venus and Serena and the Williams’ family story to the world in a way that supports people.”

Latin representation was top of mind for a few of the winners at the NBR awards this year, with Encanto taking best animated film and Zegler being recognized for her role in West Side Story.

Though Zegler wasn’t personally in attendance (she’s currently filming Disney’s live-action Snow White in London), her co-star Ilda Mason accepted the award on her behalf and read a speech Zegler wrote, in which she told young people that their heart is their superpower.

Ahead of the awards, Mason opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about what it meant to her to be a part of West Side Story.

“I feel so honored to be a Latina, to have moved to this country and to be able to tell this story, this incredibly important story that’s sadly so relevant still 60-plus years later,” she told THR .

The team behind Encanto echoed Mason’s sentiment and went on to explain that the reason their film has resonated with people as much as it has is because many can see themselves or their family members in the Madrigals.

“They can see themselves as the older sister that has to have everything on her back or the one that has to be perfect all the time, or the one that there’s so much expectation on,” said Stephanie Beatriz, who voices Encanto main character Mirabel Madrigal. “All of us, I think, can see our own family roles, maybe roles that we didn’t choose for ourselves, and I think we identify with it.”

Beatriz also feels that the film leaves behind an important legacy by teaching children about empathy, sympathy and compassion for others, especially in a time when it’s difficult to have a human connection, she explained. For the Encanto voice star and many of the winners, presenters and attendees, the NBR awards and the season, in general, has been all about celebrating films.

“Movies are miraculous, and they take you away. They make you think about life in a different way. They give you glimpses into other people’s worlds,” Beatriz said. “And in a world that can be very disconnected, movies are the thing that can connect us.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Keaton Emotionally Dedicates SAG Award Win to Late Nephew Who Died From Drug Use

After winning the SAG Award for best actor in a limited series or TV movie for Dopesick, Michael Keaton surprised everyone with a delay in taking the stage Sunday during the 2022 SAG Awards. “Sorry! Quick trip to the men’s room. It is packed, by the way,” he said after rushing to the podium. The moment resembled that of Christine Lahti who, after winning during the 1998 Golden Globes, admitted taking a restroom break minutes before winning the best actress in a TV drama series for Chicago Hope.More from The Hollywood ReporterSAG Awards Analysis: 'CODA' and Jessica Chastain Wins Shake Up...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Says Sam Elliott’s ‘Power of the Dog’ Criticism “Made Me Laugh”

Oscar-nominated The Power of the Dog star Jesse Plemons said Sam Elliott’s widely-publicized criticism of the Jane Campion film “made me laugh.” Appearing on the red carpet ahead of Friday night’s screening of his upcoming film Windfall — also a Netflix outing, with this one directed by Charlie McDowell — Plemons told The Hollywood Reporter that people can have their own opinions. “I know there are different layers to that,” he added. “Not everyone has to like it, I’ll say that. That’s fine.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBenedict Cumberbatch Defends 'Power of the Dog' After Sam Elliott CriticismSam Elliott "Didn't Like" 'Power...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Holly Hunter Reflects on Loss of ‘Broadcast News’ Co-Star William Hurt: “My First Great Mentor”

Holly Hunter briefly reflected on the loss of William Hurt during a segment on the Today show, where she was promoting the second season of the NBC comedy Mr. Mayor. The actress worked with Hurt on James L. Brooks’ 1987 comedy Broadcast News, for which both she and Hurt received Oscar nominations.More from The Hollywood ReporterCritic's Appreciation: William Hurt, Dreamboat With a SoulAnna Nicole Smith Biopic in the Works"Whyyy Do I Do This?": Kaley Cuoco, Jean Smart, Lena Waithe and the THR Comedy Actress Roundtable “Well, Bill was like my first great mentor,” she told the third hour of Today on Tuesday....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Beatriz
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Will Smith
Person
Ciarán Hinds
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Paul Thomas Anderson
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Aunjanue Ellis
Daily Mail

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares sweet snap of 'hubby' Michael Douglas napping with their pet dog before the SAG Awards where he lost out on Best Actor gong

Catherine Zeta-Jones showed her admiration for husband Michael Douglas's SAG Award nomination in a picture posted to her Instagram story on Sunday. The 52-year-old actress posted a picture of Michael asleep, with their dog lazing above him, to her story, writing: 'Congrats to my hubby for his SAG Award nomination.'
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Hottest Celebs Over 40

Over the hill? More like over-the-top sexy! Some of Hollywood’s hottest and most glamorous stars — think Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman and Sofia Vergara — prove that some things get better with age. For Lopez, her age-defying beauty begins within. “Every day, I say, ‘I am youthful...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Frank Pesce Dies: Actor In ‘Beverly Hills Cop’, ‘Top Gun’, ‘Midnight Run’ & Dozens More Was 75

Frank Pesce, a colorful character actor whose dozens of credits range from Beverly Hills Cop, Top Gun and Midnight Run to Miami Vice, Matlock and Kojak, has died. He was 75. His girlfriend Tammy Scher told Deadline that Pesce died February 6 in Burbank of dementia complications. Born on December 8, 1946, in New York City, Pesce put the “character” in character actor. A longtime close friend of Sylvester Stallone, Tony Danza, the late Robert Forster and many other industry players, he was known for his big smile, big stories and bigger personality. “They make movies about guys like me,” he always said. That quote —...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Film Star#Licorice Pizza#Thr
TODAY.com

Gus is 1! See how Mandy Moore and husband celebrated their son’s birthday

Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, shared a series of sweet photos and videos on Instagram of their son’s first birthday celebrations over the weekend. “1st birthday party was a hit! Making memories and so full of love and cake,” the “This Is Us” star wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #thisisgus.
CELEBRITIES
LiveScience

Did Elizabeth Taylor really have violet eyes?

The actress Elizabeth Taylor is primarily remembered for her passionate performances in numerous films, such as 1963's Cleopatra and 1958's Cat on a Hot Tin Roof as well as her marriage to Richard Burton and her love of diamonds. Due to her immense talent as an actress, she was a captivating screen presence and audiences often found themselves hypnotized by her famous violet eyes. But did Elizabeth Taylor really have violet eyes?
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Vanity Fair under fire for ‘dreadful’ photoshop of Nicole Kidman

Vanity Fair’s latest cover of Nicole Kidman is facing some backlash for using too much photoshop. The magazine just released its 28th annual Hollywood Issue, which features eight celebrities on different covers. In the cover of Kidman, 54, she is wearing a matching black mini skirt and bra top, designed by Miu Miu. “Presenting our 28th annual Hollywood Issue, starring Academy Award nominee @NicoleKidman,” Vanity Fair wrote on Instagram. The post also included a video of Kidman at her photoshoot and an image of her Vanity Fair cover.“The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star has held the keys to Hollywood for...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith, 21, Shows Off New Massive Arm Tattoo — See Photo

The ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ rocker got some sweet new ink with an intricately designed piece on her left shoulder. Willow Smith got a brand new tattoo on Wednesday March 2. The 21-year-old singer debuted the fresh piece on her Instagram with a caption shouting out the artist Raymond Jimenez. The new design was all-black but it had a ton of tiny details, and it definitely took a long time with plenty of attention to detail. It’s definitely an eye-catching and beautiful new piece for the rocker.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Nominated Actor Who Still Doesn’t Have An Oscar

Every year, members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences select a handful of performers they deem worthy of nominating in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Surprisingly, some of the best and most acclaimed performers of our time have racked up numerous nominations without […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Before and After Transformation Ahead of the 2022 SAG Awards

Look at her now! Selena Gomez offered a glimpse at how she prepared for the 2022 SAG Awards — and the singer brought her A-game!. In an Instagram video posted by fashion stylist Kate Young on Sunday, February 27, the actress, 29, looked comfortable in a no-makeup look and a simple pink sweater before transforming into her stunning black Oscar de la Renta black column gown. Gomez paired the dress with a jaw dropping diamond necklace and kept her hair in a bun with a black ribbon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Wants Two Wedding Ceremonies? Marry Me Star Allegedly Getting Advice From Ex-Husband Mark Anthony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are, allegedly, planning two weddings in different locations. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have only been dating for a couple of months, but their fans are already urging them to tie the knot. Even though the couple has not said anything about getting engaged or getting married anytime soon, multiple sources have been claiming that the A-listers are already in the process of planning their wedding.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Lady Gaga Glitters in Plunging Armani Gown at the SAG Awards

Lady Gaga dazzled at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The 35-year-old Grammy-winning singer and actress, who is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley-Scott directed murder drama House of Gucci, radiated on the red carpet in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé white silk satin gown featuring a glittering embroidered bustier.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy