ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Police: 24-year-old man fatally stabbed in Brooklyn

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQQc5_0ehR9Buy00

A 24-year-old man died after being stabbed in the neck in Prospect Leffert’s Gardens on Wednesday.

Police say they responded to 45 Hawthorne St. at around 12 p.m. and found a man with stab wounds to the neck.

The 24-year-old was identified as Guersy Jacques, according to police. Police say he was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead.

News 12 is told by authorities that a suspect is in custody.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
News 12

Police: 5 cars stolen within 1 hour in Hauppauge

Officials say five cars were stolen in Hauppauge within one hour of each other. According to police, the cars were stolen outside from residences on Benzel Lane, Sandra Drive, Steven Place and Maureen Drive between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on March 17. Police say all five vehicles were unlocked...
HAUPPAUGE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nyc Health Hospitals
News 12

Officials: 5 cars stolen in Hauppauge

Five cars were stolen in less than an hour early Thursday in Hauppauge, according to police. The vehicles were parked on Bezel Lane, Maureen Drive, Steven Place and Sandra Drive. Authorities say all five cars were left unlocked with key fobs inside. Detectives are searching into whether these thefts are...
HAUPPAUGE, NY
News 12

Car fire slows traffic on I-87 in Woodbury

A car fire slowed down traffic on I-87 in Orange County this morning. Police say the car caught fire in Woodbury just south of Exit 16. The car was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived. No injuries have been reported. It is unknown yet what caused the...
WOODBURY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Brooklyn pizza legend Domenico DeMarco dies at age 85

Sad news for pizza lovers in New York City, Domenico DeMarco, owner of the legendary Di Fara pizzeria in Midwood, has died at the age of 85. The pizzeria was an integral part of the neighborhood for close to 60 years. Patrons of the restaurant and those close to DeMarco say he was one-of-a-kind.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Purim Celebrations held at local Bronx Synagogue

The Jewish community gathered to celebrate the holiday of Purim at the Cruger Avenue Synagogue in the Bronx on Thursday. Purim commemorates the heroic actions of Queen Esther, who saved the Jewish population from the hands of the evil Haman. Celebrations begin with a reading of the Megillah and are...
BRONX, NY
News 12

South Bronx charter school sees lowest enrollment numbers in 20 years

A charter school in Morrisania says the pandemic has impacted its enrollment numbers drastically. Cleveland Pearson, the principal at Harriet Tubman Charter School, says that enrollment is the lowest it's been in 20 years, with a 20% drop in enrollment. School administrators believe the main cause of the decrease is...
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

58K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy