Police: 24-year-old man fatally stabbed in Brooklyn

A 24-year-old man died after being stabbed in the neck in Prospect Leffert’s Gardens on Wednesday.

Police say they responded to 45 Hawthorne St. at around 12 p.m. and found a man with stab wounds to the neck.

The 24-year-old was identified as Guersy Jacques, according to police. Police say he was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead.

News 12 is told by authorities that a suspect is in custody.