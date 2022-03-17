ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Batman’ on HBO Max April 19: Here’s Why It Makes the Most Financial Sense

By Tom Brueggemann
IndieWire
IndieWire
 1 day ago

Exhibition sources confirm that they have been told to expect “ The Batman ” will arrive on HBO Max around April 19. Deadline also reported the platform accidentally ran an advance ad for the date; it has since been removed.

Tuesday, April 19 is Day 47 after the film’s March 4 release date. That aligns with Warners’ agreement with major theaters to maintain a minimum 45-day theatrical window , while emphasizing the value of the streaming service in the overall Warner Bros. (soon to be Warner Bros. Discovery) strategy. Warners did not respond when asked for comment.

By the end of its second week, “The Batman” will have grossed about $264 million in the U.S./Canada, the second highest gross for a theatrical release since 2019. Based on normal patterns and its trajectory, the domestic total should be $400 million-$425 million. Only this film and “ Spider-Man: No Way Home ,” which nears $800 million, have grossed more $225 million since 2019.

In addition to nearly doubling the gross of “The Batman,” Sony’s “No Way Home” will achieve best-of-franchise status by some distance. The 2002 “Spider-Man” grossed $646 million in adjusted totals. At $400 million, “The Batman” will end up behind three other previous Caped Crusader titles in inflation-adjusted results. The two Christopher Nolan “Dark Knight” films (the first adjusted at $681 million), as well as the 1989 “Batman,” all topped $500 million adjusted.

As Warner Bros. Discovery adjusts to a new corporate structure and influx of key new executives, daily business continues. Last week, their theatrical distribution arm announced changes in release dates, with several key films delayed as much as a year, most by at least a few months.

Sticking to the 45-day HBO Max policy suggests the reconstituted Warners executive team wants to ensure HBO Max is a priority. By comparison, “No Way Home” came to PVOD after nearly three months as a theatrical exclusive. After its first 45 days, the Marvel film grossed another $60 million.

Overall gross for “The Batman” is lower; another 45 days in theaters would likely mean $25 million-$30 million more. And with theaters keeping some of that as their share, sticking to the 45-day plan makes sense.

In 2020, HBO Max became an elevated streaming site with films like “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Dune,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” and “King Richard” available at home on the same day they reached theaters. It needs a strong second act to keep and add subscribers.

This year, HBO Max benefits from an agreement with Disney to access Fox studio productions like “Free Guy,” “West Side Story,” “The King’s Men,” “Nightmare Alley,” and others day-and-date with Disney’s Hulu. HBO Max also reached out to titles like the Oscar-nominated “Drive My Car” that wouldn’t necessarily be regarded as prime content for them. The Disney/Fox deal is only a temporary boost and it needs early showings of big films like “The Batman” to encourage retention and subscription.

Theaters would have preferred a delay: Reports of April 19 home availability could mute the film’s theatrical momentum, both for potential first-time viewers and repeat ones. If a film as big as “The Batman” streams after 45 days, it sets a precedent. (Universal is alone among major studios with its set policy that opening weekends over $50 million mean a minimum of 31 days before PVOD play.)

Still unknown is what Warners will do with “The Batman” on PVOD, which delivers an 80 percent return after carriage charges on a typical $19.99 home rental — huge money for a film. Last year, when Warners films opened day-and-date, the studio delayed most titles’ PVOD until 60 days. This is the first film Warners released this year. When “The Batman” goes to PVOD — earlier than 45 days (very unlikely), at the same time, or delayed — will indicate whether the studio prioritizes immediate revenue potential or HBO Max’s long-term interests.

The film production cost is around $200 million, and perhaps that much again in marketing expenses worldwide. Its global gross to date is under $500 million, with China the last major territory expected to open. It still could reach $750 million in theaters and be close to profit.

IndieWire

Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Absence Inspires Increasingly Awkward Workarounds — and Twitter Snark

Following the toxic workplace allegations and HR complaints against star Jeff Garlin, "The Goldbergs" appears to have opted to use a stand-in for Garlin's character. However, longtime fans are calling out the shoddy post-production attempts at smoothing over the behind-the-scenes drama.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Netflix to Test $2.99 Fee for Sharing Accounts with Outside Users

Netflix is officially launching a test for subscribers to pay for shared accounts, starting with users in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. Variety has reported that the streaming giant is rolling out an option for members to share accounts with people outside of their primary household, for a fee. Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix, described the new feature as a way to "easily and securely" share accounts "while also paying a bit more."
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson Support Jussie Smollett, Believe ‘Punishment Does Not Fit the Crime’

After Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months of probation for staging a hate crime against himself, the former "Empire" star is at the center of a #FreeJussie campaign with fellow actors speaking out. Alfre Woodard, Samuel L. Jackson, his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and more previously asked Illinois Judge James B. Linn to not sentence Smollett to prison time in a letter written to the judge.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa's sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller's first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Batman: 8 Actors We'd Love To See Play Mr. Freeze In Matt Reeves' Series

Considering how Christopher Nolan's goal with his live-action Batman movies was to bring Batman into the real world, it was always safe to assume we would never see Mr. Freeze face off against Christian Bale. However, as Matt Reeves' approach appears to be making Batman's world real, it does not seem like too much of a stretch that we could see the chilling foe face off against Robert Pattinson.
MOVIES
CNET

Is 'The Batman' Streaming on HBO Max? What to Know

Director Matt Reeves' take on Batman is out in theaters now. The Batman features Robert Pattinson under the mask who, along with the direction, cinematography and storyline of the latest caped crusader entry, has been showered with (mostly) positive reviews. Box office projections are looking at a huge $100 million-plus opening weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
ScreenCrush

Every Batman Actor, Ranked From Worst to Best

DC Comics' Caped Crusader made his big-screen debut almost 80 years ago, as the star of his own Saturday morning serial. In the years since, Batman has evolved from a fast-punching agent of the government, to a wise-cracking avenger, to a grim-faced embodiment of vengeance. With The Batman, where the title role is played by Robert Pattinson, that brings the total of big-screen (live-action) Batmen to nine.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch in March on Amazon, Netflix, HBO Max, and More

If the weather is weird where you are — and it probably is; it's March — just remember that you don't have to worry about what jacket to bring to dinner if you stay home and watch TV instead. With spring TV kicking into gear and the Oscars on the way, there are plenty of good options to keep you entertained.
MOVIES
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic.
LIFESTYLE
IndieWire

Sundance 2022 Deals: ‘Nanny’ Is the Latest Festival Acquisition — Complete List

Writer-director Nikyatu Jusu's feature debut follows an undocumented Senegalese immigrant (Anna Diop) whose work as a nanny finds her cast as a pawn in her employers' troubled marriage while a supernatural presence invades. It won the festival's U.S. dramatic Grand Jury Prize.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Penguin’: HBO Max Officially Orders ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series

The Batman has only been in theaters for a few days and already HBO Max is giving the green light to its previously teased spinoff, The Penguin. The straight-to-series order will see Colin Farrell reprise his role as Oswald Cobblepot, who was introduced in The Batman, as he leads the DC drama expanding on the world filmmaker Matt Reeves has created for Warner Bros. Pictures.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’ Best Picture, ‘Succession’ Best Drama Series, at Critics Choice — Winners List

"The Power of the Dog" won Best Picture at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, which aired on The CW Sunday night. The awards have become an increasingly important barometer for Oscar contention, especially since the Golden Globes have fallen under increased scrutiny (with NBC electing not to even air the Globes in 2022).
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Swimming with Sharks’ Trailer: Kiernan Shipka Vows to Take Down (and Become) Diane Kruger

Kiernan Shipka stars as bright-eyed intern Lou Simms, who starts her apprenticeship at Hollywood production studio Fountain Pictures to learn from the best of the best, CEO Joyce Holt (Diane Kruger), in "Swimming with Sharks." Yet Lou's dreams of stardom seem to come with a darker edge as her complex plot against Joyce unravels.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year.
TV SERIES
AdWeek

HBO Max Drops First Trailer for Tokyo Vice

HBO Max's newly released trailer for its upcoming crime drama Tokyo Vice promises linguistic and cultural barriers will be the least of American journalist Jake Adelstein's problems as he reports on the corruption within the Vice squad of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘One Perfect Shot’ Trailer: Ava DuVernay Hosts HBO Max’s Film Deep Dive Inspired by Twitter Account

Ava DuVernay hosts and executive produces HBO Max docuseries "One Perfect Shot," which features an eclectic mix of films of varying esteem — "Wonder Woman," "Crazy Rich Asians," "The Trial of the Chicago 7," "Heat," "Girls Trip," and "Harriet" — paired with their respective filmmakers. Created for television by the Oscar nominee and Emmy winner DuVernay, "One Perfect Shot" is inspired by the Twitter account of the same name. The six-episode docuseries premieres March 24.
MOVIES
